Carlo? No, here is who will take his place – Libero Quotidiano





The handover between the Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton it could happen sooner than expected. The Duchess of Cambridge, in fact, would be on pole to replace the Sovereign when the latter will no longer be there. In theory, the line of succession predicts it to be Carlo to take over from his mother: the order provides that the ruler in office becomes the eldest son of the outgoing king. And when Carlo is gone, the role should move to Prince William.





However, things may not turn out like this. To deepen the theme is the magazine Today, which speaks of the latest leaks leaked from Buckingham Palace: the Queen could leave the throne directly to Kate. The latter is very popular at the Palace, but also among subjects and tabloids. His reputation has also improved after the departure of Meghan and Harry, who flew to the United States to make a new life away from the Crown.





The clue that suggests an ever more possible “Leap” in the line of succession is represented by Her Majesty’s choice to be replaced by the Duchess at an important event: Remembrance Sunday, where Middleton took the place of the queen in the center of the Foreign Office balcony. The experts, then, could not help but notice Kate’s attitude and her body language. William’s wife indeed took over a proud look that no one, yet, had seen her face.



