Carlo Verdone, Arnaldo Catinari – Life as a Carlo – Reviews

There are two self-evident truths that Life as a Carlo, the new series co-written, co-directed and performed by Carlo Verdone and available on Prime from November 5, he strongly reiterates. The first concerns politics: it is well known that the Italian one has long been reduced to a television show, and probably having an actor do the mayor or the Prime Minister would change the substance of things little, so it would be worthwhile to elect one that would make you laugh; and here we come to the second truth, more painful but inexorable: Verdone hasn’t been funny for at least twenty years.

You can age like Beppe Grillo or Enrico Montesano, reinvent themselves as a square leader / populist, or do it as the character Verdone played by Verdone, the national Carletto, the one adjacent to the left of a historic center that is no longer true but Airbnb’s hunting ground, an icon that does nothing to hide his predilection for radical-chic environments. There is the whole pantheon of the PD that takes votes only in the ZTL, in Life as a Carlo, and any reference – as they say – is “purely coincidental”. But if the Roma to tell has changed, unfortunately he has changed too. In almost all of his post-2000 films he is almost always an established professional, he lives in large penthouses near Trastevere or Piazza Navona, he almost always has the problems of someone who has made a position. After all – it will be said – he continues to put a little bit of himself into it as he always did; after all, even today when he goes to shoot his films in the slightly less central neighborhoods, we see scenes of people crowded on the street and throngs of fans asking him for selfies, just like the series repeatedly points out.

Greenfinch makes fun of himself in Life as a Carlo, there is, but you can really compare the dull comedy of his second part of his career with that touch, those masks and those simple expressions that drew worlds like in A lot nice And Too strong? Or put it on the same level as the bitter and authorial reflections of Classmates And Damn the day I met you? People remained fond of that Verdone, while this Verdone was reduced to cinepanettoni and Life as a Carlo it is nothing more than a panettone according to a television recipe updated to the era of streaming in which the Roman artist offers stereotypical postcards of a family constellation and a city that now exists only in the head of a tourist, or an alien; postcards worthy of the Woody Allen from To Rome with Love or of the Julia Roberts from Eat, pray, love.

More than Verdone, in Life as a Carlo what emerges is a representation of the character Verdone: the stereotypical himself that the Romans (and not only) see of him and in him, the expression of a certain upper-middle-class comfort zone that the Italian fictional cut enhances. The cut is interesting, the yield less: that is, we are more on the side of Vianello house or, to give a geographically closer example, of Crazy family of Montesano, which towards the destination cinema.

The result is a series of good-natured, familiar, inauthenticity, like rock Nickelback is up to that of the Led Zeppelin. And to the taste of Nickelback are the character actors who remake Mario Brega and Angelo Bernabucci (aka Finocchiaro), the nocturnal sandwich from dirty at the foot of the Fontanone – which the protagonist shares with the pharmacist played by Anita Caprioli – or the sortie in the light of the street lamps among the squared architectures of the EUR in search of the abortion pill.

In Life as a Carlo there is no room for the stench of the township, for the exhalations of the marana of Albertosordian memory, of the mixed miasma of asphalt and smoke, of sweaty armpits and feet whipped by the leather of sandals; there is no heat of the poetically deserted Rome on August 15th, nor the seductive cold of Central-Eastern Europe yearned for in My sister and I, Let’s lose sight of it And I’m crazy about Iris Blond, and this is because the filter – we understood – is that of the reality show in which to insert elements albeit sweetened by reality, that wide angle within which the work – it must be said – is well cared for, even more than the (bad) last films of Our.

Ten episodes of about half an hour each which, if nothing else, run smoothly thanks to the brilliant performances not only of the established actors – Max Tortora, also in the role of himself, Monica Guerritore and the aforementioned Roe deer above all – but also of the “novices” including Caterina De Angelis (daughter of Margherita Buy) e Antonio Bannò respectively in the guise of daughter of Carlo and her boyfriend, Chicco, first repudiated and then accepted. And then the excellent hosts: da Alessandro Haber to Morgan (which fares even better than one might expect), a Rocco Papaleo, Antonello Venditti And Massimo Ferrero (and there was just a short distance away from Totti, mentioned in the last episode).

The red thread to keep the episodes together is almost elementary: Verdone is offered by the leaders of the Democratic Party the candidacy for mayor of the capital, a position towards which the actor initially appears doubtful but which then will end up passionate him up to engaging him in the campaign electoral where he will have to beware of enemies but also from friends …

The issues addressed are the media clichés of a Rome that, judging by the generalist information, seems even less worse than it is. There is talk of long-standing problems, the omnipresent garbage first of all, but from the point of view of those who have just touched them and follow them through the filtered eye of the Sky newscasts watched on the 75-inch television set in the large and modern living room where the maid has just wiped them; there is talk of imitating the liberal mayors of the other great European capitals; to improve transport, services … which is what (not) professional mayors who came before him did and that the Verdone of the TV series, or any other hypothetical first citizen / actor, will be destined to imitate, essentially limiting himself to hide the dust under the carpet, to put it to the De Gregori when he criticized Veltroni.

Like politics, today’s Verdone character, a splendid over seventy-year-old, is detached from reality. A Verdone in spite of himself elitist, therefore, exclusive, who goes to Venditti’s parties. A feignedly genuine figure, precisely because it exists only in the space of this high-ranking Romanity simulation in which a surrogate of his more adult roles and of the more passive vein of the characters interpreted up to now lives, those who suffer the selfishness of others, who they sacrifice themselves for the sake of others, who don’t know how to say no.

A glossy Verdonian style that knows more of knowledge than of healthy enjoyment. If you really want to be magnanimous, if you giggle every now and then it is only with your mouth closed and with the same good-natured smile that the initials suggest. V.eng from Carlo he is content to satisfy by outlining a narrow picture in the ranks of an overly muffled format, which ends up reading as a bourgeois fable sublimated in the photo-novel role entrusted to his children and which clashes with the sparse street episodes like the one at Chicco’s father’s house in the meanders of a dilapidated popular complex in who knows what suburb, where a boy crossed paths by chance makes fun of him by calling him “Pasolini”. Here we laugh, yes, but due to a short circuit on the narrative style on which we should have insisted more.