Carlo Verdone, Arnaldo Catinari – Life as a Carlo – Reviews

There are two self-evident truths that Life as a Carlo, the new series co-written, co-directed and performed by Carlo Verdone and available on Prime from November 5, he strongly reiterates. The first concerns politics: it is well known that the Italian one has long been reduced to a television show, and probably having an actor do the mayor or the Prime Minister would change the substance of things little, so it would be worthwhile to elect one that would make you laugh; and here we come to the second truth, more painful but inexorable: Verdone hasn’t been funny for at least twenty years.

You can age like Beppe Grillo or Enrico Montesano, reinvent themselves as a square leader / populist, or do it as the national Carletto in a desolate and anxious way. Fortunately for him, the proximity to that leftist Roman world from the historic center today no longer true but Airbnb’s hunting ground has in some ways protected it, allowing it at least to perpetrate itself in the collective imagination as a popular icon.

An icon that, however, does nothing to hide its predilection for radical-chic environments. In fact, there is the whole pantheon of the PD that takes votes only in the ZTL, in Life as a Carlo, and any reference – as they say – is “purely coincidental”. Verdone (is) under the illusion of living in Rome forty years ago, but Rome has changed and unfortunately he has changed. In almost all of his post-2000 films, he is seen living in large attics near Trastevere or Piazza Navona; he is almost always an established professional; almost always has the problems of someone who has made a position. After all – it will be said – he continues to tell himself as he always has; after all, even today when he goes to shoot his films in the slightly less central neighborhoods, we see scenes of people crowded in the street and crowds of fans asking him for selfies. But you can really compare the dull comedy (let’s call it that) of his second part of his career with that touch, those masks and those simple expressions that drew worlds like in A lot nice And Too strong? Or put it on the same level as the bitter and authorial reflections of Classmates And Damn the day I met you? People remained fond of that Verdone, while this Verdone only makes cinepanettoni and Life as a Carlo it is nothing more than a panettone according to a television recipe updated to the era of streaming in which the Roman artist offers only stereotypical postcards of a city that now exists only in the head of a tourist, or an alien; postcards worthy of the Woody Allen from To Rome with Love or of the Julia Roberts from Eat, pray, love.

More than Verdone, in Life as a Carlo, just as in his last two decades of cinema, what emerges is a representation of the character, the stereotypical self that Romans (and not only) see of him and in him, a sort of -meta, the expression of a certain upper-middle-class city comfort zone that the sit-com cut enhances as it could in its time enhance a Vianello house or, to give a geographically closer example, the Montesano di Crazy family. It is as if not even Verdone, while acting himself (but with children and a fake house), really wants to tell us who he is Carlo until the end. His gaze is also stereotyped. The commoner is standardized, it is the television equivalent of Nickelback of that rock that he likes so much. There is no authenticity in the dal night sandwich dirty under the Fontanone (but will it really be there?) or in the nocturnal sortie among the squared architectures of the EUR and not even in that gallery of character actors who remake Mario Brega or Angelo Bernabucci aka Finocchiaro.

There is that obstinate referring to the world of the street but it is a street just outside the backyard that Verdone takes to tokens like at the amusement park. There is no longer, in his works, that stench of the township, of marana, that mixed miasma of asphalt, smoke, sweaty armpits and feet whipped by the leather of the sandals; there is no longer the poetic sultry of deserted Rome on August 15th, but neither is the cosmopolitan and seductive coldness of that central-eastern Europe yearned for in My sister and I, Let’s lose sight of it And I’m crazy about Iris Blond. It all boils down to a nerve-less quotationism where every opportunity is good to repeat workhorses such as Allungaje ‘and legs, aristendije ‘and legs or the famous monologue of freighter flying the Liberian flag.

It must be said, however, that the work is well cared for, at least a pinch more than the revolting latest films of our. Ten episodes of about half an hour each which, if nothing else, run smoothly thanks to the brilliant performances not only of the established actors – Max Tortora, also in the role of himself, Monica Guerritore And Anita Caprioli above all – but also of the “novices” including Caterina De Angelis (daughter of Margherita Buy) e Antonio Bannò in the guise of Carlo’s daughter and her boyfriend respectively, first repudiated and then accepted. And then the excellent hosts: da Alessandro Haber to Morgan, to Rocco Papaleo, Antonello Venditti And Massimo Ferrero (and there was just a short distance away from Totti, mentioned in the last episode).

The story is almost elementary: Verdone is offered by the leaders of the Democratic Party the candidacy for mayor of the capital, a position towards which the actor initially appears doubtful but which will then end up passionate him to the point of engaging him in the electoral campaign where he will have to beware of enemies but also from friends …

The issues addressed are the media clichés of a Rome that, judging by the generalist information, seems even less worse than it is. We talk about age-old issues, the omnipresent garbage first of all, but from the point of view of those who suffer from them only tangentially and follow them through the filtered eye of the Sky newscasts watched on the 75-inch television set in the large and modern living room where the maid has just wiped them; there is talk of imitating the liberal mayors of the other great European capitals; to improve transport, services … which is what (not) professional mayors who came before him did and that Verdone, or any other hypothetical first citizen / actor, will be destined to imitate, essentially limiting himself to hide the dust under the carpet, to put it to the De Gregori when he criticized Veltroni.

Like politics, today’s Verdone character, a splendid over seventy-year-old, is unglued from the reality he knew how to represent as a teacher in the 80s and 90s. More than having a life and a personality of his own, it is a reflection of the characters he himself interpreted, the image that the jokes, which the many fans make him recite, shape on his face.

A Verdone in spite of himself elitist, therefore, exclusive, who goes to Venditti’s parties, falsely genuine, precisely because he is a Verdone that does not exist except in the space of this fake reality in which he recites a summary of his most adult roles and the most passive vein of the characters so far interpreted, those who suffer the selfishness of others, who sacrifice themselves for the good of others. Who can’t say no.

A summary of glossy Verdonian style that knows more of knowledge than of healthy enjoyment. Also because we laugh, yes, but too often with our mouths closed. With the same good-natured smile that the initials suggest. A painting that tightens up in the ranks of an overly muffled format, which ends up reading itself as a fable of accommodating bourgeois Italianness sublimated in the photo-novel role entrusted to the children. In conclusion, Life as a Carlo he is content to please.