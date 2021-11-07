Carlo Verdone, who are the children Paolo and Giulia: “They also acted in my films”

Carlo Verdone he has two sons, Paul And Giulia had by his wife Gianna Scarpelli from which he is separated but not divorced. Today the director and actor will be among the guests of “Sunday In”, to present in the Sunday parlor of Raiuno conducted by Mara Venier the tv series “Life as a Carlo “ streaming on Prime Video.

In 1980 Carlo Verdone wife Gianna Scarpelli: six years after their union comes the eldest daughter Giulia, followed in 1988 by Paul. The marriage ended in 1996, the two spouses continue to maintain excellent relations and in the early 2000s the filmmaker decided to take a sabbatical to be close to his teenage children. In an intervention to Maurizio Costanzo Show, had declared:

“I had to recover the relationship with them, the work was absorbing me too much. It’s not that I lost my talent, but maybe I needed this break. So I took two years off and I said to myself ‘I have to catch up with my children’. We made beautiful and important trips and there they too realized that something had changed “

Carlo Verdone, his sons Giulia and Paolo have appeared in his films

The firstborn Giulia Verdone she decided to follow her father’s path and work in the world of cinema, having become assistant secretary and production assistant. The film is also on his resume “Me Them And Lara” And “Christmas on a Cruise”. In the past, the daughter of the Capitoline filmmaker also had small roles as an actress in films “To the Wolf Al Lupo “ And “Honeymoons”. Over the years she has repeatedly catapulted herself into her father’s films, also obtaining some important American productions such as “Eat, pray, love” in 2010 with Julia Roberts.

Today the girl has put aside the cinema for a while and has embarked on a career as a nutritionist after studies also achieved abroad. Being a very private person, Giulia does not have social profiles and therefore to date we do not know if she is romantically engaged or not. In fact, his latest appearances on the web come from his father’s profiles. Also the relationship with his brother Paul, two years younger than her, is very good. Born in 1988, he played roles in some of his father’s films, such as the aforementioned Me, them and Lara but also Big, big and Verdone, however, his dream is to start a diplomatic career.

Follow us on

Facebook, Instagram, Metro

Adv