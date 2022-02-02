Carlo Verdone, who are your children? that’s who they are and what they do

One of the most loved characters in the entertainment world, but also one of the most reserved is Carlo Verdoneyou can absolutely define it one of the undisputed protagonists of the Italian cinema scenewe all know his films, we love the possible characters, ranging from the comic, the extravagant to the dramatic, but we know very little about his private life, even if something has leaked over time.

The Roman actor and director, famous for his iconic 1980s films such as Bianco, rosso e Verdone (1981), Bototalco (1982), Acqua e soap (1983), I due carabinieri (1984), Too Strong (1986)was married to Gianna Scarpelli from 1980 to 1996, from whom he is legally separated but not divorced. From their union two children were born, Giuliaborn in 1986 and Paoloborn in 1988.

Currently Verdone does not have a partner, the same tells: “I tried, I don’t try anymore. It’s too hard. I should find a person like me: more or less my age, a marriage behind me, children … “ said the director in an interview with Grazia.

But who are his children and what do they do?

As previously mentioned, from the marriage with the ex-wife Gianna Scarpelli, two children were born, despite the divorce the two have always declared that they have remained on excellent termspartly for the love of his children, Verdone tells of the day of separation, “It was bad, but Gianna proved to be special. I accepted every decision without a word and then at the end of the liturgy she came up: ‘What are you doing this summer? Set off? Do you have plans? ‘ She ended up with a holiday in Sardinia all together ”.

This is what their children do by Carlo Verdone

The eldest daughter of the Roman director and actor, Giulia Verdoneborn in January 1986 is the only one of the brothers to have wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps pursuing a career in show business.

Despite her love for cinema and even if she took part in several productions of her father taking on some roles as an actress, the faithful will remember her on the screen in Al Lupo al lupo and Honeymoonhas decided to pursue a slightly different, albeit parallel, career.

In fact, we do not find Giulia Verdone in front of the camera, but behind, deciding to undertake the path in the show as a secretary and production assistant. The woman has also worked on films known to most Me, them and Lara and Christmas on a cruisehe has also worked in the making of some important American productions such as Eat, Pray, Love (2010) with Julia Roberts.

As for the second child, Paolo Verdone, born in October 1988, the story is completely different. He too initially appeared in some of his father’s films making some cameos, he has always had a splendid relationship with his older sister, Giulia, with whom he continues to confront himself today, despite mutual commitments.

He is certainly a great cinema lover, but in the end he decided to take a completely different path. Paolo chose a diplomatic career, Carlo Verdone, during an interview with the Maurizio Costanzo Show, said, “He could have been an actor, he would have been able to but he didn’t want to.”

Being a man even more reserved than his father, there is very little information about him, but surely, if he has taken the family talent he will make great success in the path he has decided to take.