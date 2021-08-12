Carlo wants to evict him, unprecedented crisis – Libero Quotidiano





Allegations of sexual harassment against the Prince Andrew they are creating a lot of turmoil at court. The heir to the throne Carlo he would even like to evict his brother, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from the luxurious Royal Lodge where they live in Windsor Park, a few hundred metres from Queen’s Castle. The historic royal residence, in which Andrew and Sarah live apart, it would no longer be suitable to host a prince involved in very heavy judicial inquiries. Andrea, in fact, was denounced a few days ago for rape by Virginia Giuffre at the Court of New York.



For Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son – as reported The Press – it would be better to keep Andrea a lower profile and consequently a slightly more modest house. Also because the current luxurious residence is also paid with public money. To annoy Charles, according to the Daily Express it would also be the constant presence in that house of Sarah Ferguson, who divorced her husband in 1996.





In any case, for Andrew now he does not put himself at all well: both the heir to the throne, to whom Elizabeth has now entrusted the management of the family, and his son William they would not have a good opinion of him because of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile who died by suicide in prison in New York who introduced him to Virginia Giuffre when she was still a minor.

