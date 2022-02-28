Carlos Acevedo saves penalty and 3 counterattacks to Cruz Azul | VIDEO

abigail parra

Azteca Stadium, CDMX / 27.02.2022 19:48:19





Carlos Acevedo put on the hero cape this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium against Cruz Azul. The goalkeeper gave a chair of saves in a very short period of time to put all the celestial fans on the edge of the seat. It was a penalty saved and three counterattacks covered in 10 seconds.

Uriel Antuna charged a controversial penalty marked at minute 17. The cement player hit the ball and Acevedo dove to his right to deflect the ball. Immediately, El Brujo looked for a second shot and the goalkeeper once again saved the goal, leaving the ball alive. Rafa Baca found it and between Félix Torres and Acevedo they avoided the local goal.

The emotion reached its peak because the ball remained in play. It was found again by a light blue player and this time Bryan Angulo finished off to challenge Acevedo, who reacted in the best way.

The controversy

Rodrigo Prieto pulled Uriel Antuna when the sky-blue player entered the area in search of the ball in a play that was already controlled by Carlos Acevedo. César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos scored the maximum penalty without hesitation despite the controversy generated by the way in which Antuna was shot down.

Another Acevedo save against Cruz Azul

And if that was not enough, Acevedo’s save concert continued on the field. Now, Charlie Rodriguez he became the Shire goalie’s challenger. The reinforcement of the Machine entered the area and shot directly at the goal, behind, Carlos managed to launch himself and reach the ball to deflect it and ruin the chance for Rodríguez.