Carlos Acevedo will receive a new opportunity heading to Qatar 2022

Gerardo Martino will give a new vote of confidence to Carlos Acevedo, Santos Laguna goalkeeper

Charles Acevedo is faced with the opportunity to return to show itself in the stage of Gerardo Martino with the Mexican teamahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as he will be summoned by the Argentine coach for the friendly match against Guatemala.

The Santos Laguna goalkeeper is one of the players who will be on the list of the ‘Tata’ Martino for his match against the Chapín team, which is directed by the Mexican Luis Fernando Tena.

Mexico will be measured at Guatemala on April 27 and the list of summoned must be announced between Thursday and Friday of this week.

Charles Acevedo was summoned on the first occasion by Gerardo Martino for the tricolor duel against Chile at the end of 2021, where the Mexican team tied 2-2 with the South American team.

Subsequently, Acevedo He was summoned as an emergency for the last FIFA Date of the Concacaf octagonal, last March.

On that occasion, the 25-year-old goalkeeper was called to replace Jonathan Orozco, who was injured at the last minute with Tijuana in Liga MX.

Carlos Acevedo will seek to convince ‘Tata’ Martino to take him to Qatar 2022 imago7

Mexico faced the United States, Honduras and El Salvador with Guillermo Ochoa in goal and Acevedo he shared the bench with Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota, who had also been called.

Charles Acevedo He has become the undisputed starter in the lagoon cabin since the 2020 Guardians Tournament and on social networks, fans have requested that he be one of the three goalkeepers who will attend the World Cup to be held at the end of the year in Qatar.

Luis Malagón, Necaxa goalkeeper, is the other goalkeeper who will be on the squad for the Mexican team who will face Guatemalaaccording to what he was able to investigate ESPN with fountains inside the Tri.

Malagón, also 25 years old, is the star goalkeeper of the team led by Jaime Lozano.