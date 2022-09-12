Carlos Alcaraz, star of the US Open, and his favorite car brand

Carlos Alcaraz has once again become the protagonist of international tennis, by reaching his first semifinal at a Grand Slam. at the US Open. The will play this Friday against Frances Tiaofe, with which you will have the opportunity to access the final of the legendary American tournament.

The Murcian already revealed in his day his love for cars, despite being a recent driver for obvious reasons of his age. And recently one of the existing doubts was also cleared up regarding the car brand that would manage to join forces with him: he is already an ambassador of BMW.

In fact, specifically the German manufacturer’s electric range, which already includes the BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX3 and BMW i7, to which the iX1.

BMW and Alcaraz

In the eyes of the German brand, the 19-year-old Spanish tennis player “is advancing in his sports development at a rate in which adaptability, the effort, the spirit of improvement and looking determinedly into the future They are values ​​shared with BMW, which will accompany him in a career that has only just begun”.

The tennis player himself shared the news on his Twitter account. Instagram with the following message: “Very happy to become a new ambassador of @bmwespana! We have shared values and the same concern for sustainable mobility! convinced that we will do great things together with this global agreement with BMW!”

The manufacturer’s new movement emulates the one carried out with the recent sponsorship agreement with Real Madrid, whereby the club’s players and coaching staff will be able to choose between the firm’s emission-free models. With this, BMW wants to emphasize its focus on sustainability and points out that this “is not an additional issue, and issues such as the rational use of resources serve as key parameters of this integrated and multidimensional approach”.

The “good car” of the tennis player

Carlos Alcaraz revealed, last February, that he had just gotten his driver’s license. “Objective accomplished, I am already one more on the road”, he wrote then on his social networks, where he posed with the badge of novice driver together with his teacher driving school.

Shortly after, in an interview on the anthill, confessed that he was trying to convince his parents to buy a good car. From now on, however, Carlos Alcaraz will move in an electric BMW. Pretty good it is…