Carlos Alfaro Moreno: In Barcelona SC we are waiting for a final decision from the justice system on Gabriel Cortez | National Championship | Sports

In Barcelona Sporting Club they are attentive to the pronouncement of the State Attorney General’s Office on the investigation into the hitch Gabriel Cortez, for alleged links with the Los Tiguerones criminal gang.

On the morning of this Friday the 22nd, at a press conference, the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, mentioned the alleged links between the footballer, although he did not directly indicate his name, and the gang. There he was accompanied by the police leadership and the governor of Esmeraldas, Tania Obando.

“Not only do we believe (that) he has participation (with the Los Tiguerones organization), but (that) he was the one who ordered and received the information regarding the people that the hitmen had attacked, depriving them of their lives,” said Carrillo.

And Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president of the bullfighting squad, commented: “We, as a club, are expectant. We would like to know the situation. We are waiting for a final decision.”

“As a board of directors, it is not up to us to issue a concept now, before it is judged,” added Alfaro Moreno during the solemn session for the 97 years of institutional life of the yellow club.

A few weeks ago, to the chain DirecTV, the Canarian director stated: “When we hired Cortez, many people told us: ‘What a good hire.’ We hired him because of his great conditions”.

“There is a very strong sponsor (he did not mention it) that conditions us managers in our behavior. So, we are all involved in this ethics and behavior manual. Afterwards, there was no disciplinary issue to mark against this player in the course of this year and almost half that accompanies us, “said Alfaro Moreno.

After 90 days, the duration of the Prosecutor’s Office investigations, the future of Cortez, 26, who before his arrest led the scorers table of the national tournament with 7 units, will be known.

The driver is detained in the Litoral Penitentiary, located at kilometer 16.5 of the Guayaquil-Daule road, in the pavilion led by Los Tiguerones, according to videos that circulated on social networks. (D)