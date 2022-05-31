Carlos Alfredo uprooted the roots of bitterness, he affirms, and is already writing the truth of his life

His life could be the script of a movie. Many ups and downs have happened in the existence of the versatile artist Carlos Alfredo, who makes his life story a total apprenticeship. From being the owner of an enviable life, with a popular wife, with wonderful daughters (Techy and Karla) and a career full of successes, he suddenly was no longer that person.

The divorce from his first wife, Tania Báez, in 2004, Strong questions arose around him, which turned him into a depression and brought him to the brink of suicide. He would confess this in 2013 in a television interview, after having formed another family in which he procreated Alejandro and Enma.

All that storm is past. The veteran “showman” assures that all his wounds have healed, even those of the divorce from his second marriage. “I am the champion of resilience,” he said with a laugh.

““Those roots of bitterness, sometimes, are buried very deep and no matter how much poison you take to end it, you cannot, it is only pulled out by the root, and then it comes out. And that is what we did.””



The actor confessed that he had moments when he lost his way, just before he met Jesus. By then he was already divorced, and his career did not have great splendor.

“When I knew the tools that the Bible presents me, I said: that’s what I need, if I hadn’t left the country, maybe I wouldn’t have developed the talent to write books, because I still sing just the same,” he said.

+ Projects

Now he walks with a suitcase full of projects, including a new album, plans to do television in the country and the presentation of the book “Vivir Sin Miedo”, a biography authorized by the Dominican Bass fishing champion, Víctor Genao.

When talking to LISTÍN DIARIO, the artist said that he dedicated himself to studying to become a writer. He has written two first books, one of them is “Persecuted by society.”

For this year, he will also put into circulation the work “Resiste y Levántate”, an anthology of his spiritual experience. “This book is a healing process, they are tools that helped me and that I wish others would use, simple tools that you don’t have to be religious to apply,” she explained.

+ The story of his life

Another upcoming book written by Carlos Alfredo is the story of his life. “In this story I will tell the whole truth of my life. I write the truth about myself”, revealed the artist.

Collecting its entire history, reliving critical moments and removing wounds can only be done with courage and bravery, he said.

“Yes, because I am not afraid to reveal the whole truth, I am already healed. I asked for forgiveness and they forgave me, we hugged each other as friends and everyone was happy and happy, each one on his own but happy, “he assured.

Then he added: “Because I believe that human beings have to heal, they have to move forward, they have to take heavy burdens off their shoulders. Those roots of bitterness, sometimes, are buried very deep and no matter how much poison you take I can’t stop it, it’s just rooted out, and then it comes out. And that was what we did”.

Fatule explained that this is why it is now, after so many years, that she can write her biography, because there is no enmity with Tania, nor with her daughters.

+ Can’t live alone

Diana Alcántara is an architect and interior designer, to whom Carlos Alfredo is “her years” older, but with her he has a five-year relationship. They recently decided to get married because she understands that it is the right thing to do and she likes stability.

“I can not live alone and that girl (Diana) carried me knowing that she could not cheat me because I have nothing, but we humbly decided to do the right things,” he assured.

+ In the music

“Carlos Alfredo also has time to return to music. “Amor a Distancia” is his new album, which contains seven songs of his authorship, and which has been placed on different platforms. The album featured musical arrangements by Ramón Orlando and is heard very well in Colombia, the United States and the Dominican Republic.

He also has plans to return to television in the country, for which he has already agreed on some points with executives from an important channel.

The book. “Living Without Fear” is the story of a man who, despite everything, was able to win by always focusing on preparing himself to succeed, taking advantage of and observing in each of the opportunities, a path to success, to win friends, as well as prizes. . Luck has always been on his side with the help of his extraordinary abilities.

The life of Víctor M. Genao Jáquez, the Bass fishing champion, has been marked by his town, Bonao, by his family and by all the adventures he went on with his cousins ​​and friends.