Carlos Antonio is unleashed: end of the cycle, no more James and clues from the DT

Carlos Antonio Velezin Planet Soccer of Win Sports, He left no puppet with a head’ about what should happen to the Colombia selection after the elimination of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The journalist from Antena 2 put the tombstone on Rueda, as well as on players like Wílmar Barrios or James Rodríguez, and hinted at the new coach.

“We are going to have time to get a modern coach. Several cycles were closed today, not only that of Reinaldo Rueda, but of many others who look like former players”, said Carlos Antonio in the analysis after Venezuela vs. Colombia.

“With very little Colombia beat Venezuela, there are players with a very weak level”, he added. “I don’t understand why Cuéllar was not a starter, one of those who already closed the cycle was Barrios”, declared the director of Planeta Fútbol this Tuesday.

“I am absolutely convinced that the cycle of Rueda ended and also, for me, that of Cuadrado, Falcao, James, Muriel, Sánchez, Roger, Lerma, Barrios and Fabra“.

“Colombia did not have a team solution in defense, nor in attack”, pointed out Carlos Antonio Vélez, who ended up being critical of the work of Reinaldo Rueda at the head of the Colombian National Team, mainly due to the choice of the payroll.

Colombia, that came with playoff options to the last date of the Qualifiers, beat Venezuela 1-0. However, it was not enough, as Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 and finished fifth in the standings with 24 points.