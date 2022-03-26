Carlos Antonio Vélez analysis of Colombia’s 3-0 against Bolivia: criticism of Muriel and Fabra | Colombia selection

James 8 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 82 Views

The Colombia selection defeated Bolivia with goals from Luis Díaz, Miguel Ángel Borja and Matheus Uribe, and broke a streak of seven games without winning and with the goal closed. Regarding the win in Barranquilla, the sports analyst Carlos Antonio Vélez made his analysis of Reinaldo Rueda’s team. She praised one, but criticized others.

Vélez, who has been an acid critic especially of the attackers of the tricolor, this time celebrated the good level of Luis Díaz to whom he hung the medal for what he did against Bolivia. The peasant who plays for Liverpool was in charge of scoring the first goal after the assistance of Juan Cuadrado and assisted Miguel Borja for the second goal. It’s ‘On fire’.

“One more day in the office yesterday’s game. Normal to beat a Bolivian grout, coming out of the goalless streak and fueling the miracle, although we got eliminated on the last date. Díaz took us out of the well and the weak moment was also ratified of several, lease Muriel-Fabra”, Vélez published on his Twitter account this Friday.

Now, Colombia will focus its forces on Venezuela, Joseph Pekerman. This match will allow the tricolor to fight for the playoff, in case of winning in Puerto Ordaz and hoping for a favorable result in Lima. On Tuesday, at 6:30 pm (Colombian time), there will be this duel between Venezuelans and Colombians, which is already spicy.

Source link

About James

Check Also

One of the worst bloopers of the Qualifiers: the unusual goal against Ecuador in the defeat against Paraguay

Goal of Paraguay 2-0 Ecuador Ecuador’s against Paraguay was one of their worst performances in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved