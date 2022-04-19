Carlos Antonio Vélez asks that several players leave with Reinaldo Rueda | Colombia selection

This Monday, April 18, the Colombian Football Federation announced the departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the technical direction, after the tricolor ran out of chances to go to the World Cup in Qatar. The Valle del Cauca coach became another of the “headless”, like Carlos Queiroz (Egypt) and Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who lost their positions after failing in the Qualifiers.

Regarding the departure of the Colombia Selection Wheel, the sports analyst Carlos Antonio Velez, one of the biggest critics for the role in the recent World Cup qualifier, threw a harsh dart at the players. It should be remembered that after losing the playoff option, Vélez had said that there were several “former soccer players” in the selection, who should not return for future calls.

This Monday he tweeted saying that “Officially, the Rueda cycle ended with the Colombian National Team… but he shouldn’t go alone… there are at least 10 players who can NEVER return…“Although he has not specifically said who should not return, the journalist has questioned the role of men like Luis Muriel and James Rodríguez.

Officially the clico Rueda ended with @FCFSeleccionCol … but he must not go alone … there are at least 10 players who can NEVER return … – Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) April 18, 2022

After the last date of the South American Qualifiers, Vélez said on his program Win Sports Planet Soccer, that not only the Rueda cycle had ended but that of several players. “We are going to have enough time to get a technician to get someone modern to come, grab that maso and start looking (…) There is a very low level of some players. Several cycles were closed and not only that of Reinaldo Rueda, but also that of many others who look like former players,” he said at the time and maintains his opinion.