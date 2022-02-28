Carlos Antonio Velez responds to Carlos Queiroz about the Colombian National Team | Colombia selection

Carlos Queiroz ignited the controversy with a statement in which he not only denies the versions about his supposed resignation from the Colombian National Team but also points directly to who he considers to be guilty of his departure: Álvaro González lzate, president of Difútbol and member of the Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF).

Queiroz did not keep an iota of his annoyance at the director’s statements, who said that the Portuguese had decided to resign: “I have never submitted a request to resign from my role as coach of the Colombia selectionThis is clearly evidenced in the compensation documents that the Colombian Federation proposed to sign, to guarantee my dismissal,” he explained.

He accused González Alzate, who in effect, at the time, recognized that he wanted Juan Carlos Osorio as coach of the national team: “My departure from the Colombia or ‘Cajón’ team was, as is well known, the result of hard work A fine piece made by González Alzate himself, he appears with a vast and recognized curriculum that works behind the scenes in Colombian Soccer, taking advantage of the power and the votes he manages, exerting pressure, even on his peers, to achieve his personal interests. It is surprising, therefore, that this figure does not assume his responsibility, when he was the first person to demand my resignation from Ramón Jesurun,” he shot.

Well, all those accusations gave the analyst Carlos Antonio Velez for an engaging read. This is how he expressed himself on his social networks: “The mister recognizes the” cajoneo “… he did not resign. They fired him and the compensation they paid him proves it,” he said.

He clearly targeted the leadership: “The leaders are responsible for not supporting him and defending him from his executioners,” he said. And beware what he suggested: ““very political” not to point out the real culprits.”

The statement suggests that Vélez does not believe in Queiroz’s version in which he saves the players from all responsibility, whom he said were “professionals” at all times and that he also does not see the managers as responsible for the famous ‘drawer’ , Well, if he accuses them of something, it is not having defended the Portuguese from his “executioners”. Who are they? Who is he talking about when he says “true culprits”? That is the big question.