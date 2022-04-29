Carlos Antonio Vélez surrendered at the feet of the Liverpool player

Luis Díaz continues to generate all kinds of comments since he arrived at Liverpool from England, mostly praise. It is already common for the Colombian international to have outstanding presentations with the English club, becoming one of the key players in Jürgen Klopp’s approach.

His most recent presentation was on Wednesday -April 27- in the semifinals of the Champions League, a duel in which the networks they defeated Villarreal two goals to nil, in the first leg, at Anfield. With that advantage, Liverpool will visit Spain next week as the favorite to qualify for the final of the international competition.

Regarding the performance of the 25-year-old peasant, in total, during the 80 minutes he was on the court, he had 65 interactions with the ball and generated 35 correct passes out of 43, for an effectiveness of 81%, and completed five shots, of which three went to the door.

After a new outstanding performance in the international tournament, the international with the Colombian National Team received praise from various soccer and sports journalism referents. Precisely one day after the match, Carlos Antonio Vélez once again highlighted the present of his compatriot and wished him “long life”.

“Luis Díaz is from another batch, from another generation. He falls in love with what he does and yesterday in a more tactical role than personal figure he showed once again that he is up for great things. It is not a bet, it is a reality for today’s football, which is something else; physical, fast and intense. Long live, but like this! ”, Wrote the journalist on his official Twitter account.

Before making that comment, on Wednesday he gave his opinion of the game on the social network. Just as there were good comments for the coffee footballer, Vélez also praised what Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool had done.

“@VillarrealCF is not the @realmadrid that comes from behind and the @LFC is not the @ManCityES that doesn’t know how to defend what it achieves. Clear triumph of the best. Liverpool is pure balance. A wonderful expression of offensive-defensive play. And Lucho was very tactical, playing inside, and influential,” he wrote.

In less than three months with Liverpool, Luis Díaz has played 621 minutes in nine English league games, seven of them as a starter, with a record of three goals and two assists. In addition, at the international level he has played 275 minutes in five duels with the networks in the Champions League, with an annotation and another assisted goal.

You have to remember that the 25-year-old peasant had already played in the current edition of the Champions League with the Porto shirt, a team with which he faced Liverpool twice in the group stage. In total, he played 523 minutes in six games as a starter and scored two goals, a record with which he failed to save the Portuguese team from third position that relegated them to play in the Europa League.

Being in the semifinals of the most important club tournament in the world, Liverpool and Luis Díaz aspire to win the four titles they play this season. It should be remembered that the Colombian attacker has already won the League Cup, has a chance of winning the league and will play the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 14, a rival that the Merseyside team has already beaten to get the first title of the campaign 2021/22.