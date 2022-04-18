Carlos Antonio Vélez vented and defended James for his silence after Rincón’s death

Colombian soccer is still in mourning for the tragic death of Freddy Rincón, who suffered a spectacular accident on April 11 in the San Feranando neighborhood of Cali, located in the south of that city.

After this unfortunate news, the farewell messages for the popular Colossus of Buenaventura have multiplied in the different social networks in recent days. In addition, several of the current players of the Colombian National Team dedicated some emotional words to him.

Luis Díaz, Juan Fernando Quintero, Falcao García, Yerry Mina, Wílmar Barrios, Luis Fernando Muriel and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado were some of the soccer players from the national team who spoke about Rincón’s death.

“Speechless! Rest in Peace, Freddy Rincon. My condolences to all his family and friends. My prayers for you in this difficult moment.” “Tiger” Falcao wrote on his personal Twitter account.

James Rodríguez, meanwhile, is one of the few members of the current Tricolor squad who has not referred, so far, to the death of the Valle del Cauca, who was 55 years old.

Despite the fact that he has repeatedly criticized him strongly, the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez surprised all his followers this Monday -April 18- and came out in defense of the Al-Rayyan midfielder for not having sent a message to Rincón. He also asked to be left alone.

“He is within his rights. It may look ugly, but it is your right and we cannot violate that. Just as there were people who felt it and it hurt, there was another that didn’t hurt and nothing happens. It is not better or worse to be a human being, ”he initially indicated.

Then, he added: “Anyone has the right to act as they want. That it is not well received, that is something else. I do ask that they leave Freddy alone, that he can rest easy because I think he deserves it. I also ask that you leave James alone because he has every right to express his feelings as he wants. It cannot be singled out.”

The commentator, in the same way, did not miss the moment to throw some taunts at the midfielder from Cucuta, since he insists that he is currently an overrated player.

“James got used to praise, some of it undeserved. They put him on a podium where he couldn’t be. The serious thing is that he received all that incense, believed it and became untouchable. It cannot be pointed out nor can it be judged because it is almost a betrayal of the country, “he concluded.

It should be remembered that the popular Colossus of Buenaventura criticized the Al-Rayyan player on several occasions. Even in an interview with SEMANA blamed the journalists for “deifying” this type of footballer.

“I don’t know James in person. We have never exchanged a word, but he lost track of this profession. In the condition it is in, I wouldn’t call it. He is a player who walks the pitch and is not up to par in one of the toughest qualifiers in the world,” pointed out at the time.