Carlos Beltrán breaks his silence on the Astros scandal and accepts that the 2017 championship is tainted

The Puerto Rican ex-player Carlos Beltran acknowledged that the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series championship is tainted after the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the franchise and baseball in Big leagues.

Beltrán’s expressions were given in his first in-depth interview about the scandal. The interview was offered to Michael Kay, of YES Network, where Beltrán will work this season as a television commentator.

The involvement of Beltrán – who played his last season in the majors in 2017 – in the scheme resulted in him resigning in January 2020 as manager of the New York Mets, just a couple of months after being appointed. Beltrán was never able to direct on property.

Do you think there’s a blemish on the Astros’ World Series title in 2017? Kay asked him, according to a transcript of the interview released to the media. The full interview will be published tomorrow, Monday.

“Yes, there is, you know what we did. We all take responsibility and at some point we have shown regret for what we have done.Beltran responded.

As part of his interview, Beltran said he wishes team management had put a stop to them.

“We crossed the line,” Beltran said. “Today, looking back, we were in a bad way. I wish we had asked more questions about what we were doing. I wish the organization had told us ‘hey, what you guys are doing, we have to stop it’”.

As a result of the scandal, Major League Baseball suspended Alex Cora, also from Puerto Rico, who in 2017 was the Astros’ bench coach, and manager AJ Hinch for one season.. Cora and Hinch have served their suspensions and are both back managing with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers, respectively. The franchise was also fined $5 million, but no player was penalized.

In the interview, Beltrán acknowledges that at the time of setting up the scheme, “we did not feel that we were crossing the line.”

The system consisted of having a television and video area next to the dugout of Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they reviewed the signals of the rivals. In this way, they could determine the pitch that was coming, warning the batters with hits in the garbage cans.

“We felt, in our hearts, that we were being more efficient and smarter than any team. That’s how we felt,” Beltrán said.

The Manatieño also said that he cooperated “100 percent” with the Major Leagues in his investigation.

The Astros won the 2017 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Major League Baseball’s investigation determined the Astros likely continued the scheme into the postseason. Astros players have said they abandoned the scheme in the postseason because the noise from the crowd made it impossible to hear the trash cans.

The interview with YES marked the first time that Beltran spoke openly on the subject.. Previously, both Cora and Hinch had spoken about the scheme, which eventually opened the door for them to return to managing in the major leagues.