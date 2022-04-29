Carlos Bustos Alianza Lima Conference You have to adapt to the players Copa Libertadores video

Lima Alliance He was close to rescuing points in Brazil for the Copa Libertadores, but in the final minutes he ended up losing to Fortaleza with a score of 2-1. Carlos Bustos’ team chained their third consecutive loss in this group stage, which complicates their aspirations to reach the round of 16.

Having said that, the same Blue and White strategist approached the press conference together with Jairo Concha. the DT Carlos Bustos he was sorry for the score obtained in Brazil, which complicates them in their eagerness to qualify for the next round.

“A game where two teams were going to go in search of the result. Today’s game was important. We have to strengthen the handling of the ball more. The second goal could have been resolved better”declared Carlos Bustos.

Similarly, Carlos Bustos was clear about what should be done Lima Alliance to be able to dream of participating in international tournaments. The blue and white team will have two local matches, which they hope to take advantage of to fight for the first places in their group.

“We are in a very difficult group with good teams. The truth is that we have to get the points to see if there is a chance of qualifying. If we want to have a chance of qualifying, we must receive Colo Colo and play a good game. We have to adapt to the players who are most suitable for each match”, he added.

