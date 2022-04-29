Sports

Carlos Bustos Alianza Lima Conference You have to adapt to the players Copa Libertadores video

Lima Alliance He was close to rescuing points in Brazil for the Copa Libertadores, but in the final minutes he ended up losing to Fortaleza with a score of 2-1. Carlos Bustos’ team chained their third consecutive loss in this group stage, which complicates their aspirations to reach the round of 16.

