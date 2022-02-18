Carlos Cabrera was fired from WWE

Midtime Editorial

a surprising news It happened in the world of wrestling, particularly on WWE and it is that it became known that the Colombian Charles Cabrerathe voice of World Wrestling Entertainment in Spanish, He was fired of the company.

Was Hugo Savinovichwith whom Cabrera shared the microphones for many years in the largest sports-entertainment industry, the person in charge of publicize the dismissal and announced it visibly moved and with a broken voice.

Charlesas we said, shared the microphone for a long time with the Ecuadorian Savinovich and then after he left, he was with Marcelo Rodriguez.

Hugo Savinovich, related through from the Youtube channel from the Wrestling Online portalwhat Internal sources in WWE confirmed the newssomething that the Spanish-speaking WWE Universe greatly regretted.

Cabreraduring the broadcasts of the shows, acted as the ‘technical’ narrator, that is, the one who defended the ‘good’ fighters; while Hugo Savinovich at the time and in this last stage Marcelo Rodríguez, they made her the narrator ‘heel‘ or ‘rudo’, the one who was on the side of the bad fighters.

The Colombian announcer was in WWE for 29 yearsleaves a great legacy and as several of the fans say, It was the childhood of many And it is news that hurts a lot.

Carlos Cabrera, nor WWE, have spoken about this situation and it is also unknown who will be in charge of supplying such a legendary voice of those involved.