Carlos Correa agrees with the Twins (source)

Despite those setbacks, Correa has put himself in rare company to this point. His 133 career home runs through his age-26 season rank fifth all-time among AL/LN shortstops, and his .277/.356/.481 batting line translates to an OPS+ of 127 which ranks him seventh in that group (among those with more than 2,000 plate appearances). He, too, has been a postseason stalwart, with his 18 homers tied for seventh on the running list and his 59 RBIs tied for sixth.