Carlos Correa debuts with hit and spectacular defensive play | Baseball

Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa made his debut Sunday with his new team, the Minnesota Twins.

In his first at-bat, the Santa Isabelno hit an unstoppable off the Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Withlock.

Also, in the same first inning, he made a spectacular defensive play. Correa ended up hitting 1-for-3.

However, Minnesota ended up losing 6-3.

Correa, 27, was applauded in his first appearance with the team, at the Lee County Sports Complex, in Fort Myers, Florida.

The star siore has only been with the team for a week after signing a three-year, $105.3 million deal.



The outstanding Puerto Rican shortstop was introduced Wednesday at a press conference in Fort Myers, Florida.