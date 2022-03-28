Carlos Correa debuts with hit and spectacular defensive play | Baseball

James 45 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 35 Views

Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa made his debut Sunday with his new team, the Minnesota Twins.

In his first at-bat, the Santa Isabelno hit an unstoppable off the Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Withlock.

Also, in the same first inning, he made a spectacular defensive play. Correa ended up hitting 1-for-3.

However, Minnesota ended up losing 6-3.

Correa, 27, was applauded in his first appearance with the team, at the Lee County Sports Complex, in Fort Myers, Florida.

The star siore has only been with the team for a week after signing a three-year, $105.3 million deal.


Carlos Correa: "I want to build a winning culture" in minnesota

The outstanding Puerto Rican shortstop was introduced Wednesday at a press conference in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Future of Dani Alves in Barcelona depends on Xavi Hernández

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 27.03.2022 14:42:39 Although in Barcelona an air of change is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved