Carlos Correa debuts with hit and spectacular defensive play | Baseball

Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa made his debut Sunday with his new team, the Minnesota Twins.
In his first at-bat, the Santa Isabelno hit an unstoppable off the Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Withlock.
Not a bad start for C4 💥 pic.twitter.com/axvvdGVpSr
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 27, 2022
Also, in the same first inning, he made a spectacular defensive play. Correa ended up hitting 1-for-3.
They always say that the first impression is the one that counts. 😌#VamosTwins | @TeamCJCorrea pic.twitter.com/Rsz5EwiHsS
– The Twins (@twinsbeisbol) March 27, 2022
However, Minnesota ended up losing 6-3.
Correa, 27, was applauded in his first appearance with the team, at the Lee County Sports Complex, in Fort Myers, Florida.
The star siore has only been with the team for a week after signing a three-year, $105.3 million deal.
The outstanding Puerto Rican shortstop was introduced Wednesday at a press conference in Fort Myers, Florida.