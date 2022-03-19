Carlos Correa goes to the Twins for three years and $105 million

In an unexpected move, the Puerto Rican star shortstop Carlos Correa reached a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, Fox 26’s Mark Berman reported.

According to Berman, Correa will have the option to opt out of the pact after the first two seasons. Annually, he will earn $35.1 million, the most for a shortstop in the Majors.

Once it’s official, it will be the fifth most lucrative contract for a Puerto Rican in Major League history, the largest being Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets.

Since entering free agency for the first time in his World Series-ending career last October, the Twins haven’t been on the radar for the reigning American League Gold Glove.

The New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros themselves, where Correa began his career in 2015, were in a fight for the Puerto Rican. The Santa Isabel native turned down a five-year, $160 million offer from the Astros before the lockout went into effect Dec. 1.

In the midst of negotiations between team owners and the Players Union, Correa hired successful agent Scott Boras in pursuit of a deal worth more than $300 million. This week, reports indicated that he was close to signing a one-year deal to return to the Astros and test free agency more patiently in 2023.

His now former teammate and Houston catcher Martin “Machete” Maldonado even campaigned to prevent Correa from leaving Texas. Early Saturday morning, he tweeted that he did everything he could to keep her from leaving.

Correa was the first selection of the Astros in 2012, being the only Puerto Rican in the history of the major league draft to be selected in the first pick. He was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star and won the World Series in 2017, an achievement tainted by the ninth’s sign-stealing scheme. During his career, his potential during the regular season has been limited by multiple injuries, especially to his back.

He also played in the Fall Classic in 2019 and last year, lost by the Astros against the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves, respectively, being successful with the wood in the postseason.

The Twins, who finished last year in the AL Central with a 73-89 record, recently acquired catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela from the Yankees. Correa will play in the same division as his compatriot Javier Báez, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers.