Carlos Correa hits a two-run homer but the Twins fall to the Orioles

Baltimore— Ramon Urias and Cedric Mullins hit two-run homers during the Orioles’ six-run third inning, and Baltimore beat the Minnesota Twins 9-4 on Wednesday night.

The Twins, leaders of the American League Central Division, lost for only the second time in 13 games. Dylan Bundy (3-2) gave up nine runs on 11 hits in 3 2-3 innings against his former team.

The boricua Carlos Correa he hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, his second of the season.

Kyle Bradish, traded for Bundy in 2019, gave up four runs on six hits in four innings, but Baltimore’s bullpen was solid for the rest of the game.

Cuban Cionel Pérez (1-0) worked two chapters to pocket the victory.

Trey Mancini had three infield singles for Baltimore. In two of them he ended up reaching second on rushing errors by Minnesota infielders.

For the Twins, Venezuelan Luis Arráez 2-1 with a run scored. LThe Puerto Ricans Correa 4-1 with one run scored and two produced, José Miranda 4-0. The Dominicans Jorge Polanco 3-1 with a run scored, Gary Sánchez 3-1, Gilberto Celestino 3-1. Colombian Gio Urshela 1-0.

For the Orioles, the Venezuelans Anthony Santander 3-1 with two runs scored and an RBI, Rougned Odor 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Robinson Chirinos 4-0. Mexican Urías 4-1 with one run scored and two produced. Dominican Jorge Mateo 4-1 with a run scored.