The entertainment and sports portal, TMZ Sports, reported on Friday that Puerto Rican baseball player Carlos Correa put his Houston residence up for sale, apparently in the midst of his imminent departure from the city that saw him make his professional debut.

According to the portal, the company C&K Properties is in charge of finding a buyer for the luxurious residence, for which Correa expects to receive $1.6 million.

The house has three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, basketball court, swimming pool, hot tub and other amenities.

MLB star Carlos Correa is selling his Houston mansion just days away from his official departure from the Astros. https://t.co/sfaQfmYnZE — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2022

Correa is the main free agent still on the market, and on Friday he was mentioned in negotiations with the Chicago Cubs, although in recent days it was reported that before the lockout in December, the New York Yankees requested and obtained documents on the health of the Santa Isabelino.

Since then, Correa has changed agents and is now represented by the mighty Scott Boras. It has been rumored that the deal Correa is seeking should be higher than the 10-year, $325 million deal that shortstop Corey Seager got from the Texas Rangers.

Hiring starts

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball signings began to move Friday with the St. Louis Cardinals’ deal with right-hander Drew VerHagen for two years, as reported by the Cardinals themselves on their social networks.

Hours later, the San Francisco Giants agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the pitcher. Carlos Rodonwho in 2021 went to his first All-Star Game in a Chicago White Sox uniform.

In 2021 he added a ‘no hitter’ to his resume and a pitch damaged a perfect game in the ninth inning.