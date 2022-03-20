Carlos Correa signing is an impressive coup for the Minnesota Twins

Let’s talk about March Madness.

Front offices dream of executing the perfect offseason plan, but those aspirations rarely come true because of the complexities of free agency and trades and the need to adjust as you go. With the signing of Carlos Correa, this year’s top free agent, to a three-year, $105.3 million contract, the Minnesota Twins added an exclamation point to a brilliant series of moves, and team president Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine pulled it off in a hectic week of activity.

First, the Twins used their depth at catcher and traded Mitch Garver to the Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They then acquired the underrated Sonny Gray from the Reds for Chase Petty, the team’s first-round pick in 2021 but a high school pitcher who is years away from the majors. Then, less than 24 hours after acquiring Kiner-Falefa, they sent their new shortstop, third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher/DH Gary Sanchez.

Since Donaldson is owed $49.5 million, trading him also freed up money to pursue free agent Trevor Story. Instead, with Story second-guessing his decision, the Twins pounced on Correa, a deal that ESPN’s Jeff Passan said “went quickly” on Friday. Passan called him a stunner and that’s the correct description. That’s not how the Twins usually operate. This is the largest contract the Twins have given a free agent, topping Donaldson’s $92 million guarantee and Ervin Santana’s $55 million back in 2015.