Carlos de la Mota: he studied architecture and sang like Luis Miguel until a soap opera changed his destiny

Carlos de la Mota grew up admiring the stars of baseball, a very popular sport in the Dominican Republic. However, in addition to a great ability to practice it, today’s actor showed a great ability for mathematics as a child, which prompted him to study architecture years later.

In this regard, Mar Saura during an interview via streaming asked him: “Did you study architecture, but did you know you wanted to be an actor?”, to which De La Mota replied: “when i studied architecture I would go up to the drawing tables to imitate Luis Miguel and sing in the bars, without thinking that over the years I would go to Mexico to act in a soap opera and sing in a musical.”

Dominican by birth, but very close to Mexico thanks to his career, De La Mota held a virtual chat with the Spanish actress, businesswoman and presenter Mar Saura in the most recent streaming of “Incredible Talks”, broadcast through the account from @gnpseguros on Instagram.

The “change of professional plans” allowed De la Mota explore new horizons, exploit his true histrionic vein and make his debut on the small screen acting in the Mexican telenovela “Clase 406”.

However, there is one interpretation in particular that Carlos de la Mota treasures because of its importance for his career. This was revealed when the Spanish celebrity asked him about the character that has marked him the most:

“The character that has defined me the most is the one I played in Destilando amor, a wonderful character called Mr James O’Brien. It changed my life, because from being unknown two days later I made myself known throughout the world and in my own company”, he assured.

After making a brief account of his most endearing roles, the talk led to the personal motivations of the actor, who was recently appointed by the government of his country as a representative of Dominicans living abroad.

When Mar Saura asked him: “What inspires Carlos in the morning?” He replied: “Leave something beyond my career, and the only way you can leave a legacy is if you keep working and that inspiration and passion is what moves you.”

Faced with such a response, the owner of the space invited him to reflect on the importance of his achievements, among which the multiple international awards he has received for his performances stand out. Thus, Mar Saura asked him: “Is success also important in life?” Carlos de la Mota, for his part, answered showing that he was fully convinced of his answer: “My only responsibility when I come into this world is to be happy.”

This transmission, which for the last two years has had the participation of the most renowned personalities in music, television, the arts and sports in Ibero-America, closed with a question that encompasses its entire message: “Is living incredible? ”, to which the award-winning actor was kind enough to assert: “Of course, and there is no point in living life if it is not incredibly”.