Carlos Gracida, the Mexican who conquered Isabel IIMediotiempo

Carlos Gracean outstanding Mexican athlete, because during his time as a professional he was recognized as one of the the best polo playershad a unique approach with the british royaltybecause he also made it from family mentorfor a sport that was quite sheltered in that nucleus.

And it is that about the unfortunate death of Queen Elizabeth IIcame the memory of the great aztec polo playeralso deceased in 2014, precisely because he had the distinction of train princes harry and william.

In fact, among the presumptions of Graceindependent of their 19 combined wins in the Opens of Argentina, the United States and the United Kingdomwas having been cataloged as the “favorite player” of his majesty, whom dazzled live on multiple occasions and with whom he coincided in various events.

A Mexican near the crown. Carlos Gracida was a polo teacher for the grandchildren of Isabel II and one of her favorite athletes.

He passed away in 2014. pic.twitter.com/W4J4lGZR5X – Martín Medina B. (@poetarum33) September 8, 2022

transcended his death

Precisely when the carlos fatal accidentthe February 25, 2014 while played a matchproduct of a fall in which his horse fell on himthe news resounded in the United Kingdom and several sports covers recalled the name of the five times awarded as Best Player of the Year.

This is because it was not only recognized by Elizabeth II, but also because a large sector of the Royal family I dedicate words of appreciationeven involving the Princess Dianabefore his departure, because this gave him one of the trophies that he won in his career.

He was invited for the Royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middletonbut could not attend for personal reasons.

Only flowers for royalty

“My experience with the Royal Family was really something very special, because they are true princes. I remember one anecdote of a training session in which the prince william was four or five minutes late to a class and said ‘I’m sorry’ More than anyone I’ve ever met in my life. They are fantastic people, “he said according to the EFE agency.