Carlos III breaks tradition and will not make Buckingham Palace his main residence

The son of Isabel II he is adapting his new life as king of England to his liking. After the changes that are preparing for their coronation next May 6, Charles III You have made a decision about what will be your primary residence.

According to The New York Postthe father of princes William Y Harry It will not make Buckingham Palace its home, despite the fact that it has been the official home of all British sovereigns since 1837. But it will keep it as an operational headquarters.

The aforementioned media ensures that Carlos and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowlesthey will divide their time between Buckingham and their home, Clarence House, because “they are very comfortable there” and are not “a fan of ‘the big house,'” as they call the palace.

“He does not see it as a viable future home or as a suitable house for the modern world. He considers that its maintenance, both from an economic and environmental point of view, is not sustainable,” reveals a source close to the digital king.

Apparently, the remodeling works that are being done in the Palace and that are scheduled to end in 2027, may be another reason why the monarch and his wife do not want to move now. It already transpired a few days ago that Carlos III intends to open Buckingham to the public longer than usual.

“He recognizes that it has to continue to evolve, and that in the modern age people want to be able to access their palaces. He accepts that and sees them as public places rather than private spaces.”

Be that as it may, the king will not lack houses. As well as Clarence House, he also has Highgrove in Gloucestershire, Sandringham in Norfolk and Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.