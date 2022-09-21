Carlos III wants a shorter and more modest coronation than his mother’s in 1953

King Charles III of Great Britain. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS



King Charles III, head of state of the United Kingdom, plans a more modest coronation than the one his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had in 1953, “The Mirror” reports on Wednesday.

Charles III is expected to be crowned next year after ascending to the throne on the death of Elizabeth II, which occurred on the 8th at Balmoral Castle in northeastern Scotland.

As the “Mirror” learned from real sources, this coronation would be shorter and less expensivein front of the pomp that surrounded his mother’s on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey, London, after succeeding his father, George VI, on February 6, 1952.

The Queen, after her entrance into the Church of Westminster Abbey, is seated in her chair of state, 1953. Elizabeth II (born 1926), Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, was crowned on June 2, 1953 in Westminster. Abbey in London. From the memory of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. [Londres, 1953]. Unknown artist. (Photo by Print Collector/Getty Images)



Carlos III will also be crowned at Westminster Abbeybut real sources consulted by the newspaper indicated that the monarch wants the ceremony to reflect the modern world.

However, this event, which is expected in June 2023, must be faithful to the old traditions.

In addition, tabloids indicate that the number of royals who will work for the Royal House could be reduced to seven: the King, the Queen Consort, the Princes of Wales, William and Kate; Princess Anne and the Earls of Wessex, Edward and Sofia.

Queen Elizabeth II in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, after her coronation in Westminster Abbey.



As is tradition, the coronations of the new British monarchs take place the year after they ascend to the throne, as a sign of respect for the deceased king or queen.

THE CHALLENGES OF THE NEW KING

After his accession to the throne, with 73 years and after seven decades of his mother’s reign, he raises many questions about the future of the institution, the country and its relationship with the world: How will the monarch deal with the independence aspirations of some territories such as Scotland or some of those that make up the Commonwealth? How will he achieve the image of stability and continuity that his mother has given to the United Kingdom, outside and inside the country, thanks above all to her neutrality and discretion?

1. The survival of the Commonwealth

Of the challenges that the new king will have to face, the most uncertain is that of the survival of a significant Commonwealth. Currently, the organization is made up of 14 independent and semi-independent former British colonies and protectoratesbut that respect the figure of the monarch.

After assuming the throne, the king faces several challenges in his first years of government. Justin Setterfield/Pool via REUTERS

2. Scottish independence

The most important national challenge for Carlos III is prevent Scottish independencealthough that does not depend only on him. Unfriendly manners could encourage separationbut the 2014 referendum already provided for independence with Elizabeth II as head of the new state.

3. A discreet style

One of the king’s greatest challenges is combat your inclination to express your own opinions (he has already promised to stop his “activism”), to become the mortar of a society that, like all, is becoming more and more polarized.

4. Approach to the ‘commons’

The other challenge of a personal nature for Carlos III is to get closer to the “commons”, something complicated given his education in privilege and in the context of English classism.

King Carlos III during his mother’s funeral. Joshua Bratt/Pool via REUTERS

5. Stability reference

Basically, and to meet all the above challenges, Carlos III must aspire to become, as his mother did, stability referencein a world currently in political and economic turmoil, with a Brexit that amplifies the difficulties even more.

Carlos III transmits a little more solidity than when he was a prince and his opening speech is encouragingbut we will have to wait to see if he truly follows the example of his mother.

(with information from EFE and The Conversation)

