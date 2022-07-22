Carlos Izquierdo, the supermodel accused of stealing millions from Amazon – Europe – International

With blue eyes, an athletic body and a flawless complexion, Carlos Izquierdo was recognized in the world of modeling. He had managed to represent the Toledo region of Spain in the Mister International Spain reign.



Mister Toledo 2022, 1.86 meters tall and 25 years old, will have to leave the catwalks and the cameras aside when he is captured by the Police; They point him out for allegedly leading a gang of scammers who stole millions from the Amazon trading company.

How was he acting?

The young man, who describes himself as a ‘Greek God’, claimed to have a degree in Law and Business Administration. In addition, apparently, he worked as a consultant, according to information from the local media ‘ABC’.

However, he would not only live on his attributes and intellect, because A judicial investigation accuses him of organizing a whole group of 23 men to make purchases through Amazon, deceive the platform, keep the objects and, allegedly, resell them on other sites in order to obtain juicy profits.

According to the investigations, Izquierdo and his gang created hundreds of false profiles on the page to acquire technological products, such as high-value cell phones and computers. They had about 400 credit cards to settle the payments.

Carlos Izquierdo is 25 years old. Photo: Mister International Spain

Once they received the order, they resorted to Amazon’s return policies arguing that it was in poor condition or did not work correctly.

Thus, they requested that the products be collected on the street, commercial establishments or gasoline stations so as not to raise suspicions and that, apparently, the households did not discover that it was a recurring situation.

The surprise that Amazon took when inspecting the return package was worse: there was no content. They are accused of returning boxes full of other items, but not with the technological equipment purchased. As the trading company noticed the scam after having returned the money paid, it could not suspend the accounts in time and start the relevant processes.

The subjects created dozens of false profiles on Amazon.

Selling stolen items

In addition, the authorities indicate, the group sold the devices on second-hand article pages. As soon as they got the double profit (return and resell), they allegedly started the same ruse: they created another fake Amazon profile to scam. Their ‘modus operandi’ would have been useful to steal around half a million euros (more than two billion Colombian pesos).



The platform revealed the shortcomings and brought the issue to the attention of the Police. After more than a year of tracking, Mr. Toledo 2022 was captured at his residence and his subordinates.

They sold the stolen objects, supposedly, on second-hand commerce pages.

As seen in the video of the arrest recorded by the authorities, the uniformed officers found other technological equipment in the house and large sums of cash. In total, 100 thousand euros (about 450 million pesos) were on hand; however, the rest of what was stolen will seek to be recovered.

The group is awaiting their trial for which they are accused of fraud. None of them have commented on it. Now, they will legally face Amazon, the giant of electronic commerce in the world.

