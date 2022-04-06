Carlos Jaramillo: ‘Food can be your best medicine’

WHAT It is a clear and complete guide so that food becomes your best medicine, because the decision to eat healthy is not as complicated and expensive as you imagine.

From the hand of Dr. Jaramillo —functional doctor, expert in metabolism, nutrition and biochemistry—, you will be able to understand how to balance your diet, read labels to better choose your foods, fast without fear, deflate your body; exercise, recover, gain muscle mass and more years of life; make a market that doesn’t leave him bankrupt and that really nourishes his family and see that healthy and delicious cooking is possible.

You will find the answer to many of the questions you have asked yourself: How WHAT well? What WHAT? How much WHAT? When WHAT? When do not WHAT? For what WHAT?

This is a book for all the people who want to learn to eat well because eating for eating’s sake, just to fill your stomach, is the worst damage you can do to your health. Every morsel of food you take into your mouth will either be valuable or dangerous information for your body. That is why you should become an expert in your own nutrition and thus learn to choose well, conscientiously and avoiding everything that can make you sick.

For those who don’t know him, it’s worth mentioning that the Dr Carlos Jaramillo He is a doctor from the University of La Sabana. He studied at the Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM) in the United States. He also did graduate work in Physiology and Clinical Biochemistry at Harvard University. He began his nutrition journey with Stanley Dudrick, who was his teacher and inspiration in the Clinical Nutrition and Hypernutrition program at Yale University.

He is founder of the Institute of Functional Medicine, leader in its branch in the Hispanic territory. He has a clinical practice in Bogotá, Colombia. He works as an international teacher and speaker, and thus educates thousands of people and health professionals in various Hispanic countries. He is also a research and development consultant for multinational food and supplement companies. He is an author, part-time Instagrammer, hobby cook, husband, and proud father. His passion is to find the root cure for chronic diseases and his mission is to “educate with science” as many people as possible. International bestseller author The metabolic miraclethis is his second book.

Dr. Jaramillo will present his book at the Los Angeles Times en Español Book Festival on Sunday, April 24 at 4:00 PM.