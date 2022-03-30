Carlos Jijón resigns from the position of adviser to President Guillermo Lasso | Policy | News

The cabinet of President Guillermo Lasso experiences a schism, in the midst of disagreements with the National Assembly, for which one of his collaborators formalized his resignation this Tuesday: Carlos Jijonwho had been serving as spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic.

Guillermo Lasso ‘breaks’ relations with the National Assembly, which he accuses of ‘blockade’

In his Twitter account, at the end of the afternoon of this March 29, Carlos Jijón announced that he resigned from his position.

“Friends, I return to my Twitter account to tell you that I have resigned from the position of Government Counselor. I believe that President Lasso is a patriot and I have witnessed his tireless work for the poorest. I am sure he will be successful. May God bless Ecuador,” he wrote.

Friends, I return to my Twitter account to tell you that I have resigned from the position of Government Counselor. I believe that President Lasso is a patriot and I have witnessed his tireless work for the poorest. I am sure he will be successful. May God bless Ecuador. – Carlos Jijón (@carlosjijon) March 29, 2022

Lawyer and journalist Carlos Jijón joined the Lasso administration on October 21, 2021, when he was facing a prison crisis.

Other changes would be added to Jijón’s resignation, such as in the government ministrywhose owner Alexandra Vela would leave that function from this Wednesday.

Alexandra Vela will leave the Ministry of Government

Unofficially it is known that his replacement would be the legislator of CREO Francisco Jiménez, who is part of the Economic Development Commission.

The president announced this Tuesday morning during his program ‘Let’s meet for citizenship’ that he would make “adjustments” within his work team and that he would announce them soon. (I)