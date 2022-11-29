Carlos Kambourian and the expensive “all inclusive” paid by Garrahan | He was prosecuted for using funds from the pediatric hospital for millionaire personal expenses

The scandal was revealed by Raúl Kollmann in a note in this newspaper last year: it was denounced that the former president of the Garrahan Board of Directors, Carlos Kambourian, he had made use and abuse of the corporate cards of the pediatric hospital for personal expenses that ranged from his children’s birthdays and daily domestic Cabifys, to trips abroad, with transportation, stays, and meals in exclusive places. The same with a hospital vehicle used as a transfer unit, which would have passed to family use, with and without a driver included, coming to stay outside the Garrahan for several days in a row, “preventing it from being at the service of hospital activity.” All this is recorded in the prosecution ruling that was finally handed down a few days ago, both to Kambourian and to Allan Norton, former administrative director of the hospital. Both went prosecuted for fraudulent administration and fraud against the public administration. The former candidate for councilor for Together for Change in Malvinas Argentinas “with a projection to 2023”, as he likes to present himself after rising to fame as a critic of the vaccination campaign in times of pandemic, appealed the ruling, as is customary in this instance. But he also chose UPCN as a union, according to him, “hard kirchnerista” behind a complaint that was strictly promoted by the Garrahan Board of Directors itself. Interestingly, after this defense in the form of an attack, the furious spokesperson for Cambiemos He did not receive public backing from any of the opposition leaders.

Both Kambourian and Norton were left seized for one and a half million pesos each, a lesser sum than the one claimed by the hospital in an administrative summary that follows its internal bureaucratic path, but advances with compelling data: on the date of the first complaint, two years ago, the refund of a million pesos and 11,700 dollars of personal expenses was claimed. The complaint was also filed by the hospital with the Anti-Corruption Office.

happy birthday

The internal investigation initiated by the hospital already included scandalous data, expenses made and exhibited in view of many in the administrative structure “as if there were no tomorrow”, describe those who saw Kambourian pass through the Garrahan, and who today understand the judicial future as the result of “excess impunity”. lived in those years. The federal prosecutor’s accusation Maria Mangano according to the probative material collected in the instruction, and adds some more.

Kambourian assumed the presidency of the Board of Directors in May 2017; he requested and obtained the issuance of eight corporate credit cards from Banco Ciudad a year later; he used them until the end of the Cambiemos government. The list of his and Norton’s almost daily expenses, along with their respective receipts and credit card statements, amazes:

* There are dinners that are not consistent with any official activity; even on holidays or weekends. In some, it drew attention to the fact that the detail of a cake was included. The events coincide with the birthdays of Kambourian and her two children.

* There are daily expenses in quantity: bills from the supermarket, from bars, from restaurants in San Isidro on weekend nights. “Gustitos”: One from Nespresso for 18,500 pesos on March 13, 2019.

* There are restaurant and hotel expenses in Barcelona and London, which do not correspond to any official activity, with amounts to be paid in euros, transferred to dollars in the card statement. It is surprising in the enumeration that it is possible to trace an all-inclusive vacation stay, from the Alvear Palace Hotel, through lunches, snacks and dinners, to a coffee on the go at Starbucks for 3 dollars, or an eventual expense at the pharmacy for 8 dollars more .

sacred duty

“Administratively it was indicated that The Hospital never had an organizational culture geared towards paying for work lunches or dinners in places other than public offices and that, therefore, said practices should be considered as exceptional, and analyzed in each specific case”, indicates Judge Luis Rodríguez, after numerous testimonials to administrative and treasury personnel. And he observes that both Norton and Kambourian made lunches and dinners, the payment of gifts and entertainment, a common practice during the term they held their respective positions.

“The current authorities of the Garrahan Hospital stressed that there was no supporting institutional documentation that justifies the reasons why the accused needed to carry out this type of consumption at the hospital’s expense,” warns the prosecutor Mángano. And he asks “what could be the institutional motives of a highly complex pediatric hospital” when making “consumption, in pesos and dollars, high in national and international restaurants; just by way of example they cite ‘Kansas Pilar’, ‘Alvear Palace Hotel’, ‘PF Chang San Isidro’, ‘Oporto Almacén’, ‘Roldán’, ‘Steak and Horses’, ‘Top of the Hub Boston’, ‘Fortnum & Maison United Kingdom’, ‘Hard Rock Piccadilly Circus London’, ‘ TGI Fridays’, among others”.

Kambourian gave an investigative statement via Zoom last May. He presented a letter in which he spoke of “meetings in other places, in other institutions, with different people that often took place in a bar or confectionery during the week or on Saturdays and Sundays, night and day, many with emergencies, constant trips around the city, the interior of the country and many abroad”. “I was not a doctor or a nurse who, with their sacred duty, must be in the hospital all the time taking care of patients”he explained.

It must be the guild

Although last year, after the publication of Page 12, Kambourian came out to respond that the complaint was “politically motivated”, after the prosecution the doctor preferred silence. Instead, via Twitter accused of mounting “a dirty campaign” to “UPCN, today hard kirchneristas”along with a video in which a group of people can be seen forcibly entering his Garrahan office. “Everything executed is within current national regulations and the institution itself”then assures before a user’s query.

What does not end in this explanation is the fact that both the internal summary and the complaint processed by Federal Court 9, were initiated by the administrative council itself, a collegiate body Composed of a president and five directors who, since the pediatric hospital is a bipartite entity, depends on both the Nation and the City, and has representatives from both powers.

Neither is the fact that, as it appears in great detail both in the investigation of the case and in the internal summary of the Garrahan, each of the reported irregularities is supported by tickets and vouchers for expenses without public certification and that do not correspond to activity some for the hospital. Or official seats in which it appears, for example: “vehicle driven by Kambourian’s wife enters” with the registration of the pediatric car (05/02/2018), something incompatible with hospital use and with the obligation that it be driven by the driver.