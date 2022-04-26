Carlos Mellado maintains that he will not impose restrictions despite the rise in positivity of COVID-19

The Department of Health will not impose restrictions on citizens in activities despite the rise in the positivity rate of COVID-19, announced this afternoon, Monday, the secretary Carlos Mellado Lopez.

The daily report from the country’s health agency indicates that the positivity rate for the virus stood at 22.71% at noon today. In addition, a new death from coronavirus and 183 people hospitalized for COVID-19 were recorded.

However, Mellado López emphasized individual responsibility and said that he will maintain recommendations to prevent contagion at this stage of the pandemic.

“Two years after the pandemic, having the necessary tools to combat COVID-19, it is not necessary that we continue to have restrictions and limitations. On the contrary, we emphasize the security and protection measures that each citizen must have. Much more when it comes to people over 50 years of age and immunocompromised patients, who by their nature are more likely to have complications associated with the SARS-CoV2 virus, “said the official in written statements to the press.

Their expressions are thus aligned with those expressed hours before by the governor Peter Pierluisi after being questioned about the new uptick in cases.

“This is not the stage of giving orders. This is the stage of appealing to citizen responsibility”affirmed the president.

In Mellado López’s opinion, at the beginning of the pandemic it became necessary to establish restrictions to control COVID-19, “in tune with the vulnerability of our hospital system.”

They will allow sports and extracurricular activities

On the other hand, the Secretary of Health announced that they will amend the Guide for the Prevention of COVID-19 in K-12 Educational Institutions to allow, at this time, sports and extracurricular activities.

Sports and extracurricular activities in schools in Puerto Rico are subject to a decrease or increase in the level of community transmission of COVID-19a line that is currently at a high level in the 78 municipalities.

According to data from the health agency itself, at the moment, there are 140 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in different educational institutions in the archipelago, with the metropolitan region being the most affected.

The surveillance system in schools highlighted that 120 of the active outbreaks are in grades kindergarten through 12, while the other 20 are in preschool care.

The total is divided into 71 outbreaks in public schools and 49 in private schools. The metropolitan region has reported 39 outbreaks.

However, the Department of Health said that the School Surveillance and Monitoring System will continue as strategies to “maintain an optimal environment in the classrooms.”

On the other hand, the doctor was emphatic that positive people for COVID-19 must remain in isolation to avoid contagion.

“If you have a headache, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, any symptom similar to a cold or monga, you should not attend activities. In the case of minors, they should not attend school or care centers”he insisted.