Carlos Merced: “I have many things left to do”

“With a lot of courage, with a lot of faith and hope.”

With these words, the Puerto Rican actor Carlos Merced expressed how he copes with the discovery of a small cancerous nodule in his left lung, news that was announced to him in mid-March. Characteristic of his personality, letting himself be overwhelmed by sadness has no place in his way of assimilating the diagnosis, which he handles clinging to faith and without departing from his sense of humor.

“The word cancer gives anyone goosebumps. As I don’t have many anymore, I don’t have problems, ”he laughed via video call from Orlando, Florida, where he has lived for 15 years, and shared his engine to stay motivated.

“It is the desire to live. Truly, I have many things to do. I am finishing the writing of my book, which I have been working on for so long, ”he said about the publication that he has been working for several years with the intention of talking about his life. “I have to see my granddaughters grow up because I want them to develop and, above all, I am interested in guiding them in education and above all in the ways of the Lord, because that is the best inheritance that we can leave our children and grandchildren” Andrea’s father added when referring to Giulia, four years old, and Luna, 11 months old.

The diagnosis is added to the liver transplant he underwent in 2010 and the kidney transplant in 2019. “Then, liver cancer, where they cut out a fairly large part of my liver. That was in 2020, and months later, in October (2021), more or less, the other liver cancer came out elsewhere, and they gave me a treatment called Y-90, which is radiation that it goes straight to the tumor and pulverizes it,” he described. The recent finding occurs as part of the follow-up of his health condition.

“Three months ago something had come out that they could not understand if it was something vascular or if it was a tumor, but already in this one it revealed that it is a tumor,” he said. “A group of doctors and radiologists met and came to the conclusion that it is a small cancer in the left lung. The worrying thing is that three months ago it was 1.5 centimeters, and it is already 2.5 centimeters, ”he described, emphasizing that he breathes very well and has not experienced symptoms that affect his daily routine.

“I am an expert in miracles. God has already done four miracles in my life. Thus, in the form of humor, I say that I am almost like the nuclear man, The Six Million Dollar Man, but pela’o”, he added when comparing himself with the character of the famous series of the 70s. “I see it as one more process of everything I’ve been through”, said the 59-year-old comedian. “I feel the peace that only God gives and it is that peace that surpasses all understanding, as the word says. I feel strengthened, calm and confident, really”.

Next Monday he has a medical appointment as part of the follow-up. “I told the doctors, ‘no, we have to get our hands on this now because we can’t let it continue to grow,’ so thank God we have an appointment this Monday, coincidentally, with the one who did the radiation on my liver, which also does it in the lung”, he stated. “A friend of many years named Carlos Alemañy is my oncologist, he referred me to a thoracic radiation oncologist, but he recommends radiation. He says, ‘This is probably, from what he measures, maybe one to five radiations, at most’, is his recommendation. But the other doctor who is going to see me is the specialist in that, he is the one who does that every day, so he will determine how much or which one it will be.”

The comedian, who excelled locally in the theater and in various television comedies in a day that lasted from the late 1980s to around 2005, confessed how his family has assimilated him.

“My wife (Lesbia Feliciano) has always been very supportive and has taken it well. My daughter is a bit distressed. The day he found out, he burst into tears over me and I told him ‘no, you know very well that you have lived through all my processes and you will see how God, as always, will bless us with a miracle,’ “revealed the artist, who for years worked as a Spanish teacher, and who currently gives voice to “Abuelo” in the animated television series Alma’s Wayfrom PBS.

In addition to thanking the expressions of support from many colleagues in the artistic world, Merced appreciated the affection expressed by the followers on their social networks. “I cannot complain about the people of Puerto Rico. Last night all my social networks, in the inbox, people who are my friends on Facebook and not, or on Instagram, but a lot”, she shared with amazement. “That is such a great show of love and solidarity that I will live eternally grateful for because that is God speaking through people.”