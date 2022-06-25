Carlos Otero reveals truths about his life in Otaola show





The popular Cuban presenter Carlos Otero opened up in front of the controversial influencer Alexander Otaola in his morning show. There he told a few truths about his love life with Haniset Rodríguez and his deteriorating friendship with José Pérez Córdoba, better known as Carlucho.

Regarding his sentimental situation with his ex-partner Haniset Rodríguez, he confessed that he knew the model’s plans to join OnlyFans and that he accepted them without hesitation from the first moment.

“When it occurred to her to do that, the first person who told her about it was me, she lived with me. I give freedom to all the women who are with me so that they feel free to do whatever they want, ”she assured.

During the interview, Carlos Otero mentioned that he had refused to see photos of his ex-wife when a friend wanted to show them to him after they had separated. “Why should I go see something that I experienced, touched, felt, felt, enjoyed and ate,” said Carlos.

The 64-year-old host affirms that he is still sexually active and wishes Haniset the best, despite the bad times they both had to suffer.

“If it goes well, if it gives you a lot of money, then congratulations, let him get his hands on it if there is no problem with that. Being my partner I would not have allowed it, ”she said.

“I am old-fashioned, I am one to give flowers, chocolates, be present at anniversaries. I have not been with two women in one bed with the age that I am, ”she added.

Carlos Otero in Otaola’s show about friendship with Carlucho

Regarding his friendship with Carlucho, Otero said that he does not know for sure why their relationship was broken from one moment to another.

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t think much about it anymore, before yes, but not anymore,” he answered Otaola’s question. “I don’t know if it’s professional jealousy, because personally we’ve never had a problem. Carlucho is a good comedian, I don’t like him as a presenter. I think he has a long way to go to be a presenter, ”he sentenced without hesitation.

However, just two years ago, Otero also talked about his relationship with Carlucho on the TN3 program of the AméricaTeVé television network and assured that he had reached out to him in difficult times, but that “things” happened between them that caused the distancing.

“When Cachito proposed to me I started to move, but I lost connection with him and a friend told me, I have Carlucho’s phone. Fifteen days later he calls me and tells me, we can see each other in Cancun, we meet there and he told me come so you can talk to the head of the channel, ”he narrated on that occasion.

He also pointed out: “I thank Carlucho very much, he was in Canada, he traveled with me to Miami. Friendship is like a relationship where there are arguments and fights. In art there are people whose egos are on the surface and you have to choose whether to continue with that friendship or not. We both did the favors for each other, he helped me a lot and at a very difficult time in his life I helped him. What happens is that I am not to be saying that out there.

Related