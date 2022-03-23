Carlos Otero’s reaction to the success of Haniset Rodríguez in OnlyFans

The Cuban presenter Carlos Otero opined that her ex, Hanise Rodriguezyou have opened your account on the OnlyFans platform.

The Cuban model is sweeping her new business venture and, as she confessed, in just two days he had earned 100 thousand dollars with his account on the platformwhere it offers explicit content to those who subscribe.

The Venezuelan Mónica Pasqualotto and Carlos Otero himself were chatting about this new project of the showgirl on the TN3 show. A conversation in which he was very moderate and did not hesitate to joke about it, while his partner told about what Haniset had said about this project that he has undertaken.

It didn’t take long for the presenters to do the math to see how many subscribers Haniset had, knowing that she charges $50 per month for a subscription. “Two thousand subscribers. It’s good,” Otero commented on the welcome that users gave to his ex on OnlyFans.

“OnlyFans is giving a lot of money. There is a girl in Los Angeles, who, in less than a year, bought a multi-million mansion. It is a platform that pays well, really. They are erotic photos, it is nothing pornography. They told me, I don’t know,” said the Cuban driver.

The presenter also joked with another show partner and asked her if she had an account, because she would subscribe to hers. “To you yes, with you I do subscribe,” said Otero.

Carlos Otero and Haniset Rodríguez had a seven-year relationship marked by ups and downs, which they ended last year. It was in May 2021 when they made their separation public after having a “sincere, respectful and good conversation.” Since then, the two have gone their separate ways, although they continued to work on the same show.

The Cuban showgirl and model was part of the program that Otero presented on Channel 41, and it was after she stopped working there that the OnlyFans account was opened. About her departure from her show, she spoke through her social networks when announcing his new project on the platform for adults.

“They are speculating that I ‘abandoned’ Channel 41 and that is totally false. They told me not to go there anymore and that’s what I did. Because I do not allow mistreatment. Do not look for logic because there they will come out saying what is convenient for them, even if it is a lie. What happened was long before my decision to open OnlyFans. Greetings and blessings to all,” he said in a post on Instagram.

