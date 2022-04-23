Carlos Pavón attacks Diego Vázquez and Héctor Vargas; he does not want them in the Honduran National Team and names his candidate
Carlos Pavonthe top scorer in the Honduran national team is an authorized voice to talk about who could be the next bicolor coach who will seek classification at 2026 World Cup.
The Flying Shadow issued his comment regarding the topic of the moment, but deletes two clear favorites from his list: Hector Vargas Y Diego Vazquez.
In the program “The owners of the court”, the former player and now an ESPN commentator, made it clear that he would not like either of them to take the reins of the H.
“It was to be expected, it had even taken a while. I think that at the time when Diego Vázquez won practically everything in Honduras he had to have put his feet on the ground and be more humble, without a doubt he was a candidate for the National Team, ”he began pulling.
Then add. “His arrogance of him, his acts of indiscipline because he had already won everything, he thought he was Mourinho. Just as it has also happened to Héctor Vargas, they have made merits, but attitudes are the most important thing, they cannot be believed more than others”.
For Carlos Pavonthe National League It is not a parameter to decide that technical x and y is the right one to lead Honduras. “Let’s not fool ourselves either, if another team outside of Honduras takes over and becomes champion, that would demonstrate his ability. He was lucky that he won in Motagua, that he had money and had a squad,” he continued about Diego.
“Look what happened to Mr. Troglio, he won everything with Olimpia, he went to Argentina to direct, he hit a wall and realized that because he won everything in Honduras he was not ready to go to the big leagues,” he assured.
“Of all, Pedro Troglio would be a little more balanced to be there, of those mentioned. Vargas is the same as Vázquez, only right now he is the fashion coach, in Marathón he went out the back door”, he expressed.