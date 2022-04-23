Carlos Pavón attacks Diego Vázquez and Héctor Vargas; he does not want them in the Honduran National Team and names his candidate

2022-04-23

Carlos Pavonthe top scorer in the Honduran national team is an authorized voice to talk about who could be the next bicolor coach who will seek classification at 2026 World Cup.

The Flying Shadow issued his comment regarding the topic of the moment, but deletes two clear favorites from his list: Hector Vargas Y Diego Vazquez.

In the program “The owners of the court”, the former player and now an ESPN commentator, made it clear that he would not like either of them to take the reins of the H.

“It was to be expected, it had even taken a while. I think that at the time when Diego Vázquez won practically everything in Honduras he had to have put his feet on the ground and be more humble, without a doubt he was a candidate for the National Team, ”he began pulling.