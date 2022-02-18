Carlos Pavón criticizes the arrival of Héctor Vargas to the Machine: “For now, I am not Real Spain”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The hiring of Héctor Vargas as the new coach of Real España He has generated many comments, some praising his arrival to seek to lift the team and others harshly criticizing. The former player and aurinegro idol, now a commentator, spoke on the subject during the TUDN broadcast of the Motagua-Seattle Sounders match of the Concacaf Champions League Pavón charged against the board of the Machine for the dismissal of the Mexican Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez and as a consequence putting Vargas on the bench, a decision that ‘La Sombra Voladora’ did not like at all due to the rivalry that existed in the past when the Argentine coach directed the Marathon.

“I only need to beat Real España at Campisa”, said Vargas on one occasion as coach of Marathón, referring to the duels in the San Pedro de San Pedro de las Clásicos. WORDS OF TURKEY “We are passing through the street of bitterness. There are things that I don’t agree with the board, in separating the coach who had done an extraordinary job, ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez. The arrival of a coach that I better reserve my comments… for now I am no longer Real Spain, for now, ”Pavón commented in his intervention in the TUDN broadcast. Real España is in last place in the standings with just three points after five days, of which four were consecutive defeats, which led to the dismissal of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.