Carlos Pavón reproaches Gerardo Martino for the absence of Javier Hernández

The Mexican National Team continues to suffer from the lack of goals and the absence of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández begins to weigh more on El Tri, the striker of the LA Galaxy live a great season, so Carlos Pavon He did not miss the opportunity to reproach his “veto”.

The historic player of the Honduran National Team, Carlos Pavon assured that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández would be in the call if the Tri were led by a Mexican strategist.

“I start to think… if Tata weren’t there, if there were a Mexican coach in the national team, would Chicharito be in the national team? Of course yes, because of the performance that Chicharito has shown, it seems to me that he has made points and merits to be in the Mexican National Team,” he mentioned.

We open the discussion ✍️ Would you like to see Javier "Chicharito" Hernández back with the Mexican National Team 🇲🇽

March 25, 2022





The Argentine strategist has been singled out for not summoning Javier Hernández and after the lack of goals and results, even his continuity has been called into question, despite having his ticket for Qatar 2022 practically assured.

The last time Javier Hernández played a match with the Mexican National Team was in a friendly against the United States in September 2019, being the protagonist after scoring one of the goals to obtain the 3-0 victory.