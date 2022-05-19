Carlos Ponce packs his bags and leaves for TelevisaUnivision

yesterday, from New York, TelevisaUnivision made known through his “Upfront 22-23″ the strategy and the changes that will be implemented for the transformation of their products Univision, Unimás, TUDN Y galavision.

One of the announcements was that the presenting couple made up of Karina Band Y Charles Ponce will work on the “spin-off” of “Falling in love, the island”, which will be broadcast by ViXfree streaming service with advertising in the United States, Mexico and some Latin American countries.

“The ‘reality show’ dedicated to finding true love, will take sixteen participants to a captivating island off the southern coast of Turkey in search of the love of their life,” they said at the event at the Javits Center in the Big Apple and which was broadcast digitally.

Ponce already has experience in this type of “reality”, since last year he drove in Telemundo “For love or for money”a similar format, also on an island and in the same way as a contestant looking to form couples.

In addition to this “reality” and the growth of ViX, as a greater bet of the merged company TelevisaUnivision, they announced that they will continue to invest even in their own productions.

“Forever: Selena,” a new two-hour live music special honoring the music of one of the most iconic Latin artists, Selena Quintanillaalso appears in the proposal.