Carlos Queiroz Blames Colombian Federation for Des McAleenan’s Treatment, Depression and Suicide | Colombia selection

Carlos Queiroz spoke about what he experienced as Colombia coach and responded to Álvaro González Alzatemember of the Colombian Football Federation, who had given an erroneous version about his departure as coffee coach, at the end of 2020.

The current coach of the Egyptian team denied González Alzate and blamed him for his departure, because “he was the first person to demand my resignation from Ramón Jesurún, taking advantage of the power and the votes he wields to exert pressure”.

Queiroz made a right of reply and expanded his statements in Colombian Brand. However, the most serious thing was when he spoke of the treatment by the Colombian Federation of his coaching staffin times when the pandemic put everyone’s health at risk.

“All the people directly related to the National Team on a day-to-day basis can attest that the entire coaching staff and players, on and off the field, always worked with total dedication and professionalism, even when health and safety conditions did not they were the most appropriate, exposing themselves to the risk that the Covid generated,” Queiroz began his story.

Then came one chilling and serious accusationbecause before the contagion suffered by his goalkeeper coach, Des McAleenanwas not supported or attended as it deserved by the leaders of the Federation.

Thus, Queiroz stated: “To such an extent that a staff member, in full exercise of his duties, contracted Covid, being isolated in a hotel room in Bogotá and without support.while the rest of the staff left for Barranquilla to fulfill the commitments of the month of November (2020)”.

Then, he narrated the state of depression in which McAleenan was, that weeks later he committed suicide. “Upon returning to Bogotá we find a person in a state of major depressionadding to this the Federation’s decision to kick out the coaching staff, worsened the situation, leading Des McAleenan to end his life”.

“As long as I live, too I will keep the memory of Des McAleenan alive.. And everyone who somehow they supported it, or they didn’t, they will have to deal with their own conscience”, Queiroz concluded in his strong defense.