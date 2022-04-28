Carlos Reinoso points out who should be the leaders of Club América

When the America club He was going through one of his worst moments. Shout X La Paz Closing 2022many connoisseurs of the entrails of Coapa They assured that the current squad did not have leaders who raised their voices to give order and confidence to their peers. This situation provoked accusations with people like Guillermo Ochoa and Miguel Layunwho apparently are the ones who stand up for the Eagles. However, now that Fernando Ortiz gave a new face to the people of the capital, the legend Cream blue, Carlos Reinosorecognized who should be the commanders of the group.

for the teacher kingdom, Bruno Valdez and Diego Valdes They are the ones who should take the baton of leaders in the locker room, due to their technical ability as soccer players and their age, since they have the right characteristics to generate respect with their teammates. On the other hand, the former Technical Director of the America highlighted that other players like Alvaro Fidalgo or Alejandro Zendejas They are also doing things very well, but the best thing that those from Coapa have is their collective work.

Bruno Valdez, also my countryman because of his age and because of the journey they have, must be one of the leaders, but I think that the greatest virtue of America is the collective work, the effort of all the boys, there are some who stand out, as in the case de Valdés, but also sometimes, Fidalgo or Zendejas have done very well, and at the end of the tournament I see a very good moment from most of the players.

The test of the leaders in the America

It is practically a fact that those of the Tano Ortiz They will be in the Final Phase of the contest, however, it will be in those kill or die matches where it will be seen if this squad can really transcend more than in the three previous editions, where they were eliminated in Quarter finals.