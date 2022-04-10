Carlos Reinoso qualifies the performance of Álvaro Fidalgo during his time at Club América

The Eagles of America They had the addition of Santiago Solari in technical direction from Guardians 2021being responsible for the signing of Alvaro Fidalgo, Spanish element who quickly earned a place with the capital squad as a result of his good skills and valuable contributions in midfield that continue to convince fans.

Reinoso’s statements about Fidalgo

The legendary and referent of the Club America, Carlos Reinoso chose to express his position on the skill that evidences Alvaro FIdalgo in the different sectors of the field that has been placed, despite considering him young, he recognized he has great experience.

“For a youngster he has done quite well. I really don’t know what position he plays in, because they have put him in double contention, on the outside, as a hitch, behind a point, as inside left, inside right and I think he has fulfilled because he has made a great effort,” he said.

The game between America club against the Juarez Braves will mean the number 50 for Alvaro Fidalgo since his arrival at Coapabefore it, the Kingdom Master He returned to detail that the performance of the Spanish has been good in this short time.

“He has done well for 50 games. He was surprised, I thought that when they brought him in it was a kind of hitch of a 10 of a player who was going to make a difference, organizing, having the ball, but I think he has done quite well”, Carlos said.

The cream-blue legend admits that fidalgo has a complete control of the midfield, a fact that is perceived in each duel of the America club to differentiate him from the rest of his peers.