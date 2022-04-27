Carlos Reinoso sentences ‘figures’ of the Ame

Sports

The Club America Eagles will play against The Blue Cross Machine This Saturday at the Azteca Stadium, a game where, in addition to the pride of the Young Classic, for both teams will be at stake the possibility of going straight to the Liga MX Clausura 2022 Playoffsso a tremendous grip is expected, as stated by the former coach and player of the creams, Carlos Reinoso.

The azulcrema legend gave an interview to the Récord newspaper and spoke about the current situation of the team of his loves, showing his joy at the resurgence of América in the final stretch of the tournament, highlighting the level of Álvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas, in addition to pointing out Bruno Valdez and Diego Valdés as the leaders that the Eagles need in the search for the ‘Catorce’.

“Bruno Valdez, also my countryman (Diego Valdés) due to his age and the journey they have must be one of the leaders, but I think that the greatest virtue of America is the collective work, the effort of all the boys”, commented the Teacher.



Reynoso commented that the Eagles are having a good time in the Clausura because some players found their best version, in addition to starting to play as a team, something that was demonstrated in the match against the UANL Tigres who won on the road 0- two.

The former azulcrema DT praised the high level of Jorge Sánchez, Viñas, Valdés, Richard, Bruno and Memo Ochoa.

Regarding the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul, Reinoso only expects a victory from América, regardless of whether or not the result helps them to go directly to the Liguilla.

“The Clásicos are won, they are not discussed. This is a Clásico (against Cruz Azul) and the boys from América have to know that they have to win. After that, whether it stays in the top four is up to the other teams. Atlas passed America in fourth place, this does not depend on America, but the Clásicos have to be won”, he stated.

The Eagles will reach the last day with the possibility of going straight to the Quarterfinals without going through the Repechage, something that until a month ago seemed crazy.

The creams need to beat Cruz Azul and hope that Atlas or Puebla do not win. If America draws against La Maquina, the Eagles would enter the direct Liguilla if Atlas loses and Chivas, Rayados, Necaxa and San Luis do not win and surpass them in goal difference. Currently he is 4 goals apart from Chivas, his closest pursuer.

