Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez show off their love on their luxurious trip to Paris

After the success of the staging “José El Soñador”, Carlos Rivera decided to take a break and traveled to Paris, France, with very good company, his girlfriend Cynthia Rodríguez.

Although the couple has not shared photos and videos in which they appear together on the triphis followers realized that they are there enjoying the city of love.

It all started when the interpreter of “Fascination” posted on his Instagram account a video in which he appears from the top of a balcony in that city with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

“Good morning, Paris!” the singer is heard saying on the recording.

Photo: Instagram @_carlosrivera

While, the beautiful host of “Venga la Alegría”, published a video with the legend: “And suddenly… Paris vacation”, seconds later Carlos appears in front of the camera and seconds later both inside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

He also dedicated a special publication from a balcony in the wonderful city. “My love,” she wrote at the bottom of a photo in which she wears a spectacular blue suit.

Cynthia Rodriguez in Paris

Photo: Instagram @cynoficial

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez made their romance public in 2015. After almost seven years of relationship, the couple has preferred to be very discreet and they rarely share photos together or attend events together.