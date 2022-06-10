Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez would sell their wedding to a magazine | Instagram

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodriguez they would undertake new vacations in Europe and they assure, “they would marry” in the middle of this trip and a magazine would have all the exclusive.

Some recent images that circulated would be the first sign of these rumors after an emotional meeting by the singerCarlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodriguezwho would travel to Rome to receive the blessing of the pontiff, Pope Francis.

In a couple of photos circulating from the TvNotas magazine, both Charles Rivera like Cynthia Rodríguez, they appear with wedding rings in hand, which suggests that the couple would have already carried out their union at the time of their visit.

The news of the wedding would be confirmed through Ventaneando, who after rumors that the actor of “The Lion King“, “Mamma mía”, among other works, and “Cyn”, “they would marry in Madrid”, a city for which they feel great affection, drivers reiterated that the wedding would be in the middle of these European vacations.

If they traveled to Europe, Spain, with all the families, hers and his, because there is a wedding in the making, a wedding that seems to have an exclusive magazine that will be published there, commented Rosario Murrieta.

For Charles Rivera It would mean a very special moment since on his last visit to Mexico, “Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend” would perform a serenade to the rhythm of “El Pastor”, in the middle of the farewell to the highest ecclesiastical authority, a fact that possibly facilitated even more this couple visit.

It is worth mentioning that so far no further details are known, however, the communicator also shared that the composer He requested the best for him, his now wife, and other family members who accompanied them, he noted.

We know that the whole family traveled first class and that Carlos asked those who are helping him plan this event two months away, with the best of the best for him and Cynthia, they plan to enjoy a honeymoon because they also have the d3s3o of being parents, he noted.

Carlos Rivera and the “conductor of Venga la Alegría” began their courtship back in 2015/2016 and it was in recent years that the “winner of The academy” (in its third edition) and the also “ex-student” of the reality show, already shared a home and even various rumors of “a baby on the way”.

Both Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, 36, and Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez, 38, would have expressed their desire to start a family, although both are very hermetic in their relationship, so they never anticipated details of their plans.

Although the one born on March 15, 1986 and the morning member declared that they did not rule out babies or a “wedding”, they never delved deeper into it.

On several occasions, thetelevision actor“, theater, producer and his famous partner, documented certain moments during his vacations or presentations of Augusto Rivera in Spain, and where the Tv Azteca collaborator for 14 years, accompanied him in several of his shows in the mother country.