Carlos Rivera breaks the silence and shares shocking news; He married Cynthia Rodriguez?

Mexico City.- Charles Rivera Y Cynthia Rodriguez They have positioned themselves as one of the most established couples in the artistic medium, which is why rumors about a possible wedding constantly arise.

Despite the fact that the couple is very reserved with their sentimental life, speculation recently arose that they were already married and that said celebration was secret. An unknown that left all his fans in shock Televisa Y Aztec TV.

For this reason, the interpreter of ‘That what is ours stays ours’ He was approached by the Ventaneado press, where they asked him about his relationship with the acclaimed star of Venga la Alegría and if they are already married. A questioning that he denied in the form of a joke.

Not yet. We are very happy and we thank God every day for being together and having found us, “he said in front of the cameras of the show.

Despite the rumors that have emerged around their romance, Carlos and Cynthia have confirmed over the years that their relationship continues to strengthen, although for now the wedding plans are not among the happy couple’s priorities.

Source: Ventaneando Program