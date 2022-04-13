Entertainment

Carlos Rivera breaks the silence and shares shocking news; He married Cynthia Rodriguez?

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Mexico City.- Charles Rivera Y Cynthia Rodriguez They have positioned themselves as one of the most established couples in the artistic medium, which is why rumors about a possible wedding constantly arise.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘The Girl from Plainville’: Who is Michelle Carter and what was her sentence?

37 seconds ago

Everything we know about the MET Gala 2022

13 mins ago

Björk stars in new trailer for The Northman

24 mins ago

This is the single apartment that Amanda Seyfried has put up for sale in Manhattan

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button