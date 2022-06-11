Carlos Rivera, Cynthia Rodríguez and the unfulfilled longing for a relationship that seems perfect

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez are one of the most discreet couples in Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage/Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Redfer)

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez convey the stability that is so atypical in entertainment love affairs. Perhaps it is thanks to the very defined discretion with which they handle their private life and particularly their relationship, but it is a fact that both represent an anomaly in an environment where exhibitionism prevails. However, since not everything can belong to the world of ideal things, there is one aspect of their lives that is still incomplete for both of them: being parents.

There are various questions that the two receive about a possible offspring. They answer the same thing in each public appearance: they are ready to have a child. At some point they projected it as a future event, but recently they have made their intentions clear. The time has not yet come, but it is the matter that they most long for as a couple. At the TV Azteca year-end party, Rodríguez made clear his main intention for the year 2022.

“Next year hopefully. I would be the happiest, it’s a dream I have in my life, I think the biggest dream I have is to have a baby and, well, I hope it happens next year. Obviously to share it and tell them”, he sentenced on that occasion for the cameras of ‘Venga la Alegría’, a program in which he has served as host, but from which he has taken a break to enjoy his vacations in the Old Continent.

For his part, in February of this year, Rivera again emphasized that joint desire that would be the culmination of a consolidated relationship of at least six years. “(It’s a dream) to be a dad. We want with all our desire. It is my dream of life, more than anything artistic. Today is the best time,” said the singer of Remember me also for the cameras of ‘Venga la Alegría’. To the express question about whether the arrival of a son would be made public, Carlos joked: “It should be said. They will notice it as well.”

The couple is currently traveling through Europe. Both have shared stories on Instagram in which they were not seen together, but some photographs of their visit to the Vatican have gone viral, which were published by the portal Vatican Media and recovered in Mexico by windowing Y Come Joy. Both artists were captured receiving the blessing of Pope Francis.

Last year, given the rumors of the marriage, Rivera made it clear that at the moment getting married was not in his plans: “Not yet. We are very happy, really, and we thank God every day for being together, for having found us and that. Like until we got married and they didn’t find out, who knows, “he said for TV Azteca. Although during his visit to the Holy See, alerts have been raised about an imminent wedding.

“They traveled to Europe, to Spain, with all the families, hers and his, because there is a wedding in the making, a wedding that seems to have an exclusive magazine, it will be published there,” it was revealed in the program windowing.

The singers met in 2005 when they were both part of the fourth generation of The academy. In that edition, Carlos was the winner of the contest and received a strong boost in his career, but that was just the first part of the love story, because for many years, as Cynthia revealed last year in come the joyBoth had a solid friendship. Rodríguez even explained that he considered him his best friend.

Discretion has always been the watchword of their relationship. So much so that the moment in which they began their courtship is not even public knowledge. At the end of 2015, when Cynthia interviewed Carlos for her YouTube channel, fans began to speculate about a relationship between them because there were certain flirty traits in their interaction. It was not until the following year that they could be seen together for the first time in public, although, since then, they have asked for respect for their privacy.

